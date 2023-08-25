National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday
Ebbsfleet
2pts 7-5 bet365
Wealdstone draw no bet
2pts 5-4 bet365, Paddy Power
Promoted pair Ebbsfleet and Kidderminster go head to head on Saturday afternoon – and the Fleet look worth backing to claim all three points.
Ebbsfleet cruised to promotion last season with a whopping 103 points while Kidderminster relied on some exceptional end-of-season form to gain promotion via the playoffs.
Both have made solid starts to life in the National League and sit comfortably in mid-table after four games.
Ebbsfleet have lost just two of their last 14 matches on home soil with their only defeat at the Kuflink Stadium this season coming against promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.
Neither side are hitting the back of the net with regularity this season – they have scored only seven goals scored between them, although Ebbsfleet have scored five of those and the hosts could edge a low-scoring contest.
Elsewhere, Wealdstone look an excellent draw-no-bet option away to Aldershot.
Stuart Maynard’s men have made an impressive start to the campaign, going unbeaten in their first four fixtures, and they look set to continue that run this weekend against an Aldershot team who have not won since the opening weekend.
The Shots have been poor at the back, conceding a league-high ten goals and are yet to keep a clean sheet. They could struggle to keep a Wealdstone side who have failed to score in just one of their last eight matches at bay.
However, Wealdstone did require two late goals to come from behind to beat ten-man Fylde 3-2 last time out, so backing them on the draw-no-bet coupon could prove prudent.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport