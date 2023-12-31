New Year's Day National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Monday's matches from the National League.
When to bet
3pm Monday
Best bets
Halifax
1pt 11-10 bet365
Wealdstone
1pt 23-20 Coral
National League football predictions
National League leaders Chesterfield are a short price to win their TNT Sports clash with Solihull Moors and better non-league value can probably be found elsewhere on the New Year's Day coupon.
Chris Millington's Halifax have lost just two of their last 19 league games at The Shay and have scored twice in five of their last six league games on home soil, so they could avenge their FA Trophy penalties defeat at the hands of Altrincham a few weeks ago.
Halifax beat Alty 2-1 on Boxing Day, when they conceded an injury-time consolation, and while both teams are firmly in the playoff race, the visitors have conceded nine goals in their last four away games and at least twice in eight of their 12 league road matches this term.
Meanwhile, Wealdstone have won three and drawn one of their last four games, which included a 4-4 with Hartlepool when they surrendered a three-goal lead.
They won 2-0 at Maidenhead on Tuesday and can repeat that success against a team who have won just two of their 12 away games.
Published on 31 December 2023inTipping columns
Last updated 15:22, 31 December 2023
