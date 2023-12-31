New Year's Day National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Monday

Best bets

Halifax

1pt 11-10 bet365

Wealdstone

1pt 23-20 Coral

National League football predictions

National League leaders Chesterfield are a short price to win their TNT Sports clash with Solihull Moors and better non-league value can probably be found elsewhere on the New Year's Day coupon.

Chris Millington's Halifax have lost just two of their last 19 league games at The Shay and have scored twice in five of their last six league games on home soil, so they could avenge their FA Trophy penalties defeat at the hands of Altrincham a few weeks ago.

Halifax beat Alty 2-1 on Boxing Day, when they conceded an injury-time consolation, and while both teams are firmly in the playoff race, the visitors have conceded nine goals in their last four away games and at least twice in eight of their 12 league road matches this term.

Meanwhile, Wealdstone have won three and drawn one of their last four games, which included a 4-4 with Hartlepool when they surrendered a three-goal lead.

They won 2-0 at Maidenhead on Tuesday and can repeat that success against a team who have won just two of their 12 away games.

