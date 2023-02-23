James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Arsenal to win & both teams to score v Leicester

3pm Saturday

1pt 23-10 Hills

Joelinton to be shown a card v Manchester United

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 13-5 bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Fleetwood v Morecambe

3pm Saturday

2pts 4-5 bet365, Ladbrokes

Borussia Dortmund to beat Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

3pts 4-5 general

Best Premier League bet

Leicester v Arsenal

3pm Saturday

Leicester's last four Premier League matches have produced 18 goals and there should be more to come when the Foxes host leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' men followed up their 4-1 home win over Tottenham with a 3-0 loss at Manchester United at Old Trafford, where they had 19 shots at goal.

The Gunners left it late to claim a 4-2 victory at Aston Villa last time out and that correct score also copped in August's reverse fixture against Leicester.

Arsenal's last five league wins have been by 4-2, 3-2, 2-0, 4-2 and 3-1 scorelines and, while they should create enough chances to win the game against a lacklustre Leicester defence, the Foxes' forwards may well land a blow.

Best EFL Cup final bet

Manchester United v Newcastle

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

Newcastle's players are well aware of the significance of Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester United and the massed ranks of the Toon Army will demand a whole-hearted display at Wembley.

The midfield battle could be juicy and Newcastle's Joelinton is worth backing to add to his impressive collection of yellow cards this season.

The Brazilian's conversion from misfiring forward to tough-tackling midfielder has been a key part of Newcastle's success although it has come at a cost.

Joelinton was booked eight times in 30 Premier League starts last season and has already racked up nine cautions in 21 league appearances this term so there is every chance that he could cross the disciplinary line against the Red Devils.

Best EFL bet

Fleetwood v Morecambe

3pm Saturday

Fleetwood's defence has enjoyed an excellent couple of weeks in League One with 1-0 home wins over Peterborough and Cambridge either side of a 0-0 draw at highflying Plymouth.

Local rivals Morecambe are unlikely to dent that defensive record on Saturday as they arrive at Highbury having scored only ten goals in 15 away matches this season.

Under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in five of Fleetwood's last seven league games, as well as August's reverse fixture which ended 1-1, and that trend may well continue this weekend.

Best European bet

Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

2.30pm Saturday

After a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Borussia Dortmund thumped Hertha Berlin 4-1 in the Bundesliga to stretch their winning streak since the winter break to eight games in all competitions.

Saturday's hosts Hoffenheim are ill equipped to halt the BVB express as they have taken just one point from their last nine league matches either side of the World Cup.

Hoffenheim have conceded 18 goals in six Bundesliga fixtures in 2023, also losing 3-1 to RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal, and their defence looks set for more punishment.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Norwich

Late goals earned Cardiff valuable Championship victories over Birmingham and Reading in their last two games but they may struggle at Norwich, who have won their last two home matches, scoring six goals.

Blowout

West Ham

After pinching a draw against Manchester City last time out, Nottingham Forest should be confident of avoiding defeat against the hapless Hammers.

Accumulator

Arsenal 7-10, Norwich 8-11, Borussia Dortmund 4-5, Bayern Munich 1-3. £1 accumulator returns £7.04 with Coral & Ladbrokes.

Both teams to score

Games at Crystal Palace 4-5, Coventry 10-11, West Brom 4-5. £1 accumulator returns £6.19 with Hills.

