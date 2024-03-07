James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Luton or draw double chance v Crystal Palace

3pm Saturday

2pts 21-20 general

Under 2.5 goals in Sutton v Grimsby

3pm Saturday

2pts 21-20 Betfair

Frosinone to beat Sassuolo

2pm Saturday

1pt 9-4 Betfair

Best Premier League bet

Crystal Palace v Luton

3pm Saturday

Oliver Glasner enjoyed a winning home debut as Crystal Palace manager but the Eagles are worth opposing when Luton visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace beat Burnley 3-0 in Glasner's first game, helped by a first-half red card for the visitors, and four of their seven league wins this season have come against the Clarets and bottom club Sheffield United.

Luton, the third team promoted from the Championship in 2022-23, have fared significantly better and they are worth backing to end a four-match losing run.

Highflying Aston Villa needed an 89th-minute goal to seal a 3-2 win over the Hatters at Kenilworth Road last time out and, despite injuries, Rob Edwards' men continue to play on the front foot.

They have lost only one of their five away games at bottom-eight teams such as Palace and, having scored 19 goals in nine league matches since Christmas, they should trouble a home defence missing England centre-back Marc Guehi.

Best EFL bet

Sutton v Grimsby

3pm Saturday

League Two's bottom club Sutton have the worst defensive record in the division but they could stand firm against a Grimsby side who have scored only 17 goals in 16 away matches.

The Mariners' last three road trips ended 0-0, 1-1 and 0-0 and Harvey Rodgers' early goal in last weekend's 1-0 home win over Forest Green was the only shot on target for either team.

Sutton had a thrilling 4-3 victory at Notts County at the end of February but they have lost three of their last six matches by a 1-0 scoreline and also had 1-1 draws at home to fellow strugglers Doncaster and Colchester last month.

While the hosts are desperate for three points, Grimsby, who have won only once away from home this term, are defending stoutly and under 2.5 goals is the bet at odds-against.

Best European bet

Sassuolo v Frosinone

2pm Saturday

Just five points separate the seven teams above Serie A's bottom club Salernitana and two of those sides, Sassuolo and Frosinone, meet on Saturday.

Sassuolo beat Fiorentina 1-0 in their first game of 2024 but they have taken just one point from eight matches since then and were thumped 6-1 by struggling Napoli in their last home fixture.

Frosinone's bare form is also grim. Their only win in 14 games came against lowly Cagliari although they have produced some promising recent displays against strong opponents.

They conceded late goals in last month's 3-2 losses to Milan and Juventus and had 25 attempts at goal in a 3-0 home defeat to Roma.

Frosinone came from 2-0 down to win September's reverse fixture 4-2 and they are worth backing to notch a long-awaited first away victory of 2023-24.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Inter

Bologna have an outstanding home record in Serie A but they are winless in four games against teams above them and may be outclassed by runaway leaders Inter

Blowout

Leicester

The Championship leaders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at Sunderland on Tuesday but they face a tough trip to playoff hopefuls Hull

Accumulator

Bournemouth 1-3, Blackburn 4-5, Inter 23-20, Marseille 8-15. £1 accumulator returns £7.88 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Wolves 7-10, Blackpool 3-4, Borussia Monchengladbach 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £5.06 with bet365.

