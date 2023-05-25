James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Over 2.5 Crystal Palace goals v Nottingham Forest

4.30pm Sunday

2pts 11-5 Betfair

No goalscorer in Coventry v Luton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 4.45pm Saturday

1pt 8-1 bet365

Hoffenheim to beat Stuttgart

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 17-4 bet365, Coral

Best Premier League bet

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

4.30pm Sunday

The relegation scrap provides the main interest on the final day of the Premier League season but fans of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest can sit back and enjoy the drama from a safe distance.

Roy Hodgson's return to Palace prompted an impressive surge away from danger while Forest sealed their top-flight status thanks to last weekend's 1-0 home win over Arsenal.

Their away record is the worst in the division, with their only win coming at bottom club Southampton, and Palace can take advantage of any hangover from Forest's crucial victory against the Gunners.

The Eagles have taken 19 points from a possible 21 at home against bottom-eight clubs, scoring 17 goals in nine matches under Hodgson, and their slick attacking unit should cause problems for the visitors.

Palace are odds-on to win the game but backing them to score over 2.5 goals looks a decent alternative.

Best EFL bet

Coventry v Luton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 4.45pm Saturday

While Palace and Forest look forward to a low-key season finale on Sunday, the stakes could hardly be higher when Coventry and Luton meet in the Championship playoff final at Wembley 24 hours earlier.

The Hatters were 8-1 for promotion at the start of the season while Coventry were a point bigger but they held their nerve to knock out Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the playoff semi-finals and could be hard to separate in the decider.

Both league meetings ended in draws and Coventry's defensive effort against playoff favourites Boro suggests the final may well go the distance.

Mark Robins' men kept Middlesbrough's talented forwards quiet to seal a 1-0 aggregate win but only champions Burnley conceded fewer regular-season goals than Luton's 39.

Four of Coventry's 23 away games ended goalless and Luton shared 0-0 draws with Millwall on April 7 and Hull on the final day of the regular season so a small bet on no goalscorer is recommended.

Best European bet

Stuttgart v Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

Hoffenheim's 4-2 home win over highflying Union Berlin last weekend means they start the final weekend of the Bundesliga season three points clear of the relegation playoff place with a huge goal-difference cushion.

Bookmakers clearly expect Hoffenheim to have the flip-flops on when they visit fourth-from-bottom Stuttgart, who are just one point above the automatic-relegation zone.

The onus is clearly on the hosts but the odds about free-scoring Hoffenheim are hard to ignore given their run of five wins in nine games, as well as a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich in their last away fixture.

Stuttgart have rallied well, losing only one of their last seven games and winning 4-1 at Mainz last time out, but they look too short for an under-pressure team who have kept just two clean sheets in 33 league matches this season.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Rennes

Rennes have won 14 of their 18 home games in Ligue 1 and they can boost their European prospects by beating leaky visitors Monaco.

Blowout

Verona

The hosts are desperate for points at the bottom of Serie A but face an Empoli side whose fine form continued with Monday's 4-1 win over Juventus.

Accumulator

Crystal Palace 8-11, Liverpool 2-5, Borussia Dortmund 1-6, Rennes 21-20. £1 accumulator returns £5.81 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Clermont 4-5, Bologna 4-5, Juventus 4-5. £1 accumulator returns £5.83 with Hills.

