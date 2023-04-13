James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Brighton to beat Chelsea

3pm Saturday

2pts 17-10 bet365

Sheffield United to win to nil v Cardiff

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

1pt 31-20 Coral

Salernitana or draw double chance v Torino

BT Sport 5, 2pm Sunday

2pts 11-10 general

Best Premier League bet

Chelsea v Brighton

3pm Saturday

Brighton had a frustrating trip to London last weekend, losing 2-1 at Tottenham despite having 65 per cent of possession and winning the shot count 19-7. However, they can make amends at Chelsea, who lost 2-0 at Real Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg and played the final half an hour with ten men.

The Seagulls also had two efforts disallowed for handball at Spurs and saw a penalty appeal turned down with the score at 1-1 during a feisty game in which both managers were sent off.

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi can console himself with the fact that his side had taken 11 points from their previous five league matches, scoring 12 goals, and they look a cut above Chelsea, who are seven points behind the Seagulls despite playing two more games.

Brighton thumped their former boss Graham Potter's Blues 4-1 in October and Chelsea, now under interim manager Frank Lampard, have failed to score in their last three league matches including defeats to Aston Villa and Wolves.

Best EFL bet

Sheffield United v Cardiff

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is suspended after his red card in Monday's 2-0 Championship defeat at promoted Burnley but his understudy Adam Davies should be backed to keep a clean sheet against Cardiff on Saturday.

Davies, who conceded twice at Turf Moor against the rampant Clarets, is set for a more comfortable outing against the Bluebirds, who have been beaten to nil in ten of their 19 away matches this season.

Cardiff also failed to score in goalless draws at Coventry and West Brom and they were beaten 1-0 in November's home fixture against the second-placed Blades.

The hosts had won five of their previous seven league games before the setback at Burnley. Four of those victories were by a 1-0 margin, as were their last two losses against Blackburn and Luton, so they should be backed to grind out another three points with a shutout against struggling Cardiff, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Sunderland on Monday.

Best European bet

Torino v Salernitana

BT Sport 5, 2pm Sunday

Salernitana are unbeaten in six games in Serie A, drawing their last five including fixtures against Champions League quarter-finalists Inter and Milan.

They needed a fortunate late equaliser from Antonio Candreva to deny Inter victory last weekend but they are unlikely to roll over against Torino, whose lack of attacking firepower means they are uneasy favourites.

January's reverse fixture ended 1-1 and Salernitana's veteran Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could once again frustrate a Toro side who have scored just 11 goals in 14 home league matches this season.

Torino have failed to win five of their seven home games against teams, like Salernitana, below them in the table and they are worth opposing in Sunday's showdown.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Lincoln

The Imps have taken seven points from their last three League One games, including fixtures against the top two, and visitors Port Vale are without a goal in their last three outings

Blowout

Ipswich

The League One title contenders are not opposed lightly but they drew at Cheltenham on Monday and look too short to beat Charlton, who have won four of their last six games, scoring 16 goals

Accumulator

Sheffield United 8-13, Lincoln 6-4, Roma 4-5, Atletico Madrid 2-9. £1 accumulator returns £8.84 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Southampton 10-11, Stoke 5-6, Werder Bremen 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £5.84 with bet365.

