James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score v Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

2pts 13-5 Hills

Plymouth or draw double chance v Middlesbrough

3pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Cheltenham to beat AFC Wimbledon

3pm Saturday

1pt 11-5 Coral , Ladbrokes

Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score v Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 6-4 bet365 , Hills

Best Premier League bet

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Aston Villa started the Premier League season with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle but Unai Emery's men have responded superbly and they can register another entertaining win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Villa have won seven of their last nine league matches, averaging four goals per game at home, and they should enhance their away record at the City Ground.

Five of their seven league victories this term have featured goals at both ends and both teams have scored in all four of Forest's home matches.

Three of those games were against teams in the relegation zone – draws with Luton and Burnley and a 2-1 win over bottom club Sheffield United – and in-form Villa pose a far tougher test for the Tricky Trees.

Best EFL bet

Plymouth v Middlesbrough

3pm Saturday

Middlesbrough were made to work hard for their 3-2 EFL Cup win at League One Exeter on Tuesday and they are worth opposing on their return to the south-west for Saturday's Championship clash with Plymouth.

Boro have picked up well after a poor start but their last three wins were all by a one-goal margin and they lost 2-0 at home to Stoke in the league last weekend.

Plymouth's outstanding home record powered them to the League One title last term and their last five Championship results at Home Park include 3-0 wins over Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday and a 6-2 demolition of Norwich.

They had six shots on target to Ipswich's four in a 3-2 loss to the highflying Tractor Boys last time out and should be backed to avoid defeat against Boro.

Best FA Cup bet

AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham

3pm Saturday

Cheltenham failed to score in their first 11 League One fixtures this season, setting a new EFL record, but the appointment of Darrell Clarke as manager at the end of September has roused the Robins.

They have taken seven points from their last four league games, drawing with Derby, beating Cambridge and Port Vale and going down 3-2 at Blackpool.

An FA Cup trip to League Two AFC Wimbledon offers a decent opportunity for another victory as the hosts have won only one of their seven home league games and conceded eight goals in recent defeats to Morecambe and Accrington.

Best European bet

Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen's goal spree continued with a 5-2 cup win at Sandhausen on Wednesday and the Bundesliga leaders can come out on top in a high-scoring game at Hoffenheim.

Both teams have scored in five of Leverkusen's last six wins in all competitions and that trend is likely to continue against a Hoffenheim side who have scored 20 goals and conceded 16 in their first nine league matches this season.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Forest Green

The League Two strugglers have won two of their last three games, including a 5-0 rout of Colchester, and they should continue their resurgence on Saturday's FA Cup trip to Scarborough

Blowout

Manchester United

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle have increased the heat on the Red Devils and hosts Fulham have lost only four of their 13 games in all competitions this season

Accumulator

Wolves Evs, Aston Villa 17-20, Southampton 11-10, Bayer Leverkusen 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £12.51 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Brentford 8-13, Everton 4-9, Cagliari 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £4.46 with bet365.

