James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips
Free football tips, bets and analysis for this weekend's Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and European action
Best bets
Aston Villa to win & both teams to score v Nottingham Forest
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday
2pts 13-5 Hills
Plymouth or draw double chance v Middlesbrough
3pm Saturday
2pts 10-11 BoyleSports
Cheltenham to beat AFC Wimbledon
3pm Saturday
1pt 11-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score v Hoffenheim
2.30pm Saturday
2pts 6-4 bet365, Hills
Best Premier League bet
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday
Aston Villa started the Premier League season with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle but Unai Emery's men have responded superbly and they can register another entertaining win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Villa have won seven of their last nine league matches, averaging four goals per game at home, and they should enhance their away record at the City Ground.
Five of their seven league victories this term have featured goals at both ends and both teams have scored in all four of Forest's home matches.
Three of those games were against teams in the relegation zone – draws with Luton and Burnley and a 2-1 win over bottom club Sheffield United – and in-form Villa pose a far tougher test for the Tricky Trees.
Best EFL bet
Plymouth v Middlesbrough
3pm Saturday
Middlesbrough were made to work hard for their 3-2 EFL Cup win at League One Exeter on Tuesday and they are worth opposing on their return to the south-west for Saturday's Championship clash with Plymouth.
Boro have picked up well after a poor start but their last three wins were all by a one-goal margin and they lost 2-0 at home to Stoke in the league last weekend.
Plymouth's outstanding home record powered them to the League One title last term and their last five Championship results at Home Park include 3-0 wins over Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday and a 6-2 demolition of Norwich.
They had six shots on target to Ipswich's four in a 3-2 loss to the highflying Tractor Boys last time out and should be backed to avoid defeat against Boro.
Best FA Cup bet
AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham
3pm Saturday
Cheltenham failed to score in their first 11 League One fixtures this season, setting a new EFL record, but the appointment of Darrell Clarke as manager at the end of September has roused the Robins.
They have taken seven points from their last four league games, drawing with Derby, beating Cambridge and Port Vale and going down 3-2 at Blackpool.
An FA Cup trip to League Two AFC Wimbledon offers a decent opportunity for another victory as the hosts have won only one of their seven home league games and conceded eight goals in recent defeats to Morecambe and Accrington.
Best European bet
Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen
2.30pm Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen's goal spree continued with a 5-2 cup win at Sandhausen on Wednesday and the Bundesliga leaders can come out on top in a high-scoring game at Hoffenheim.
Both teams have scored in five of Leverkusen's last six wins in all competitions and that trend is likely to continue against a Hoffenheim side who have scored 20 goals and conceded 16 in their first nine league matches this season.
Weekend accumulators
Banker
Forest Green
The League Two strugglers have won two of their last three games, including a 5-0 rout of Colchester, and they should continue their resurgence on Saturday's FA Cup trip to Scarborough
Blowout
Manchester United
Back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle have increased the heat on the Red Devils and hosts Fulham have lost only four of their 13 games in all competitions this season
Accumulator
Wolves Evs, Aston Villa 17-20, Southampton 11-10, Bayer Leverkusen 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £12.51 with Coral.
Both teams to score
Games at Brentford 8-13, Everton 4-9, Cagliari 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £4.46 with bet365.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 2 November 2023inTipping columns
Last updated 15:36, 2 November 2023
- Sunday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
- Weekend Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Sunday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
- Weekend Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips