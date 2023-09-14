James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in West Ham v Manchester City

3pm Saturday

2pts 7-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Wigan to beat Cambridge

3pm Saturday

3pts 5-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Vaclav Cerny to be first goalscorer v Union Berlin

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 9-1 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Best Premier League bet

West Ham v Manchester City

3pm Saturday

West Ham and Manchester City both finished last season in style and the Europa Conference League and Champions League winners have both made strong starts to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

City's perfect start is hardly a shock given the treble winners' dominance in 2022-23 but West Ham's haul of ten points from four games has come as a pleasant surprise to their supporters.

The Hammers kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth but they have won all three subsequent games including impressive 3-1 victories over Chelsea and Brighton.

A 2-1 win at Luton took West Ham's tally to nine goals in four games and they have also hit the woodwork three times this term so should be confident of troubling City's defence.

The Citizens have found the net 11 times in four league victories over Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield United and Fulham, who were beaten 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium last time out, and over 3.5 goals looks a tempting bet when they face the in-form Hammers.

Best EFL bet

Wigan v Cambridge

3pm Saturday

Cambridge have won four of their first six games in League One but they lost their last away game 2-0 at Leyton Orient, went down by the same scoreline at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, and face a testing trip to Wigan this weekend.

The Latics swiftly wiped out their eight-point deduction with three wins in their first four games including a 2-1 victory at Derby and a 4-0 rout of Bolton – the two clubs at the head of the title betting.

Wigan's surge has been hampered by losses to Barnsley and Blackpool in their last two outings but they had Charlie Hughes sent off in the 21st minute against the Tykes and conceded a 93rd-minute goal in the 2-1 loss to the Tangerines.

A home fixture against Cambridge looks a good opportunity for Shaun Maloney's men to get back to winning ways and they appeal at odds-against.

Best European bet

Wolfsburg v Union Berlin

2.30pm Saturday

Union Berlin start their maiden Champions League campaign with a trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday but they should not expect a gentle warm-up in Saturday's Bundesliga fixture at Wolfsburg.

Both clubs have won two of their first three games and Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny looks a big price to score first, having had three attempts at goal against Heidenheim and Hoffenheim.

Cerny opened the scoring for the Czech Republic against Albania last week, taking his Euro 2024 qualifying tally to three goals in two starts and one substitute appearance.

He signed for Wolfsburg in the summer after scoring 14 times in 33 Eredivisie starts for FC Twente last season and he may not have to wait much longer for his first goal for his new club.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Barnsley

The Tykes, League One playoff finalists last term, thumped Port Vale 7-0 in their first home game of the season and should be too strong for winless visitors Burton.

Blowout

Chelsea

The depleted Blues have won one of their first four games, at home to relegation favourites Luton, and they face a tricky trip to Bournemouth, whose own injury crisis is easing.

Accumulator

Ipswich Evs, Barnsley 3-5, Exeter 7-10, Mansfield Evs. £1 accumulator returns £10.88 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Newcastle 3-4, Watford 5-6, Fiorentina 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £5.19 with bet365

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.