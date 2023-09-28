James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Newcastle to win to nil v Burnley

3pm Saturday

3pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Preston to beat West Brom

3pm Saturday

2pts 29-20 Coral

Bayer Leverkusen to win & over 3.5 goals v Mainz

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best Premier League bet

Newcastle v Burnley

3pm Saturday

Newcastle had the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, matching champions Manchester City's total of 33 goals conceded, and they can rack up another clean sheet in a home win over Burnley on Saturday.

The Magpies had an early wobble in 2023-24, losing 1-0 at City before crumbling late on in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool and going down 3-1 at Brighton.

Since then, though, Eddie Howe's men have beaten Brentford 1-0 and Sheffield United 8-0 in the league, held Milan to a goalless Champions League draw at San Siro, and defeated the Citizens 1-0 in Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round tie at St James' Park.

Burnley eased past League Two Salford 4-0 on Tuesday but the Clarets have taken just one point from five Premier League matches, including defeats to nil against both Manchester clubs, and they may struggle to get past their former goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Best EFL bet

Preston v West Brom

3pm Saturday

Preston had a frustrating 1-1 draw at Rotherham in the Championship last weekend, racking up 14 attempts at goal to the Millers' three, but they can bounce back with a home victory over West Brom.

North End, who were 12-1 for promotion at the start of the season, start this round of fixtures in third place, one point behind Leicester and Ipswich and seven clear of the chasing pack.

Ryan Lowe's men have been helped by a generous fixture list – four of their first eight opponents are in the bottom five – and five of their six wins were by a one-goal margin.

However, a tally of 20 points from eight games is an outstanding effort and Preston look a tempting price to make it five league wins out of five at Deepdale on Saturday.

West Brom's only victories came at home to struggling Swansea and Middlesbrough before a 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield and draws with Bristol City, Watford and Millwall.

The Baggies have scored 12 goals in eight games but their xG is just over seven and that lack of creativity is a concern for their clash with a solid, confident North End side.

Best European bet

Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm Saturday

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are playing some dazzling football in the Bundesliga and another high-scoring win looks likely when they travel to Mainz.

Leverkusen's only dropped points this season came in a 2-2 draw away to champions Bayern Munich and they have won their other four league matches by 3-2, 3-0, 5-1 and 4-1 scorelines.

Their first Europa League group game produced another victory featuring over 3.5 goals, as they thumped Hacken 4-0.

Mainz lost 3-1 to Stuttgart in their last home game, having been beaten 4-1 by Union Berlin and 4-0 by Werder Bremen earlier this term.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Ipswich

The Tractor Boys came from 2-0 down to beat Wolves 3-2 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, having made ten changes to their starting 11, and should be too slick for Championship hosts Huddersfield.

Blowout

Peterborough

Posh have won only one of their last six League One games, at home to bottom club Cheltenham, and improving visitors Bristol Rovers thumped Wigan 4-1 last weekend.

Accumulator

West Ham 4-9, Ipswich 19-20, Cardiff 7-10, Bayer Leverkusen 3-5. £1 accumulator returns £7.64 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Wigan 4-5, Blackburn 8-15, Almeria 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £4.60 with Hills.

