James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Tottenham's last Premier League away trip ended in a 4-2 defeat at Brighton but their overall record on the road suggests they can cause problems for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Both teams have long lists of absentees, although Spurs could have first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven back from injury and RB Leipzig loanee Timo Werner is set for his debut.

Before the Brighton reverse, Tottenham had won five of their nine away league games, also drawing 2-2 at Arsenal and 3-3 at Manchester City, and they should be fresher than their hosts.

Ange Postecoglou's men saw off Burnley 1-0 in the FA Cup last Friday while the Red Devils had to wait until Monday to win 2-0 at League One Wigan.

United had lost five of their previous eight matches in all competitions, also failing to score in five of those games, and a fearless Spurs side could increase the heat on Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

Middlesbrough ground out a 1-0 win over Chelsea in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at the Riverside Stadium, where they had lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Those exertions against Premier League opponents may leave Michael Carrick's side vulnerable when they travel to Millwall, who have eased their relegation worries with three straight wins in the Championship.

The Lions lost 3-2 at home to highflying Leicester in the cup but they have beaten QPR 2-0, Norwich 1-0 and Bristol City 1-0 in their last three league fixtures.

Millwall's opponents managed just five shots on target between them in those three games and another win to nil looks worth a bet this weekend.

Boro tested Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez only once in their FA Cup defeat and had to work their socks off against Chelsea, having just 28 per cent of possession and two shots on target.

They lost 1-0 at home to Millwall on the opening day of the season and may suffer a similar fate in the reverse fixture.

After a dreadful start to the Ligue 1 campaign, Lyon's form has picked up under new manager Pierre Sage and they beat Toulouse 3-0, Monaco 1-0 and Nantes 1-0 in their last three games before the winter break.

They returned to action with a 3-0 cup win at Pontarlier, in which striker Alexandre Lacazette scored his fifth goal in his last four appearances, and their resurgence may well continue at Le Havre on Sunday.

The odds about Lyon winning to nil in Normandy are appealing given their hosts' dismal goalscoring record this season.

Le Havre have scored only 16 goals in 17 league games and seven of those came in victories against the bottom three, Toulouse, Lorient and Clermont.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

West Brom

The Baggies' solid home form continued with 1-0 Championship wins over Norwich and Leeds after Christmas while visitors Blackburn have taken one point from their last five matches

Blowout

Chelsea

Missed chances cost the Blues yet again in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first-leg loss at Middlesbrough and they look uneasy favourites to beat local rivals Fulham

Accumulator

West Brom 8-11, Crawley Evs, Lyon 5-4, Girona 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £13.23 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Everton 4-7, Coventry 8-11, Napoli 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £5.19 with bet365.

