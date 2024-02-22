James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Wolves to win & over 2.5 goals v Sheffield United

Sky Sports Premier League, 1.30pm Sunday

3pts 23-20 Hills

Norwich to beat Blackburn

3pm Saturday

1pt 13-8 Betfair

Lois Openda to score at any time v Bayern Munich

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 7-4 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Wolves v Sheffield United

Sky Sports Premier League, 1.30pm Sunday

Sheffield United conceded 63 goals in 38 Premier League matches in 2020-21, when they finished bottom of the table, and the beleaguered Blades have taken only 25 games to exceed that tally this term.

They were torn apart by Brighton in last weekend's 5-0 home defeat, having had Mason Holgate sent off in the 13th minute, and another high-scoring defeat is in prospect at Wolves.

Wanderers are missing injured striker Matheus Cunha but Hee-Chan Hwang has returned from the Asian Cup and Pedro Neto is in scintillating form, claiming nine assists in just 15 league starts.

Neto brilliantly set up Joao Gomes to score the decisive goal in last weekend's 2-1 win at Tottenham and backing Wolves to win and over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet against the bottom club.

That has been a winning bet in five of Wolves's last eight league fixtures and Gary O'Neil's men also lost 4-3 in a thrilling clash with Manchester United at Molineux on February 1.

Best EFL bet

Blackburn v Norwich

3pm Saturday

Norwich's push for the Championship playoffs is being powered by their home form as the Canaries have claimed 11 of their 15 league wins at Carrow Road.

They beat Watford 4-2 and Cardiff 4-1 in their last two home matches, boosting their goal tally since the start of 2024 to 17 in eight league games, and they look a tempting price to pick up a rare away win at Blackburn.

Norwich are missing injured top scorer Jon Rowe but USA international Josh Sargent has notched ten goals in just 798 minutes of Championship football this term and Blackburn have lost ten of their 13 games against top-ten teams.

Rovers have won only one of their last 12 games and new manager John Eustace, who replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson earlier this month, faces a tricky test against Saturday's free-scoring visitors.

Best European bet

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

It has been a tumultuous couple of weeks at Bayern Munich, who suffered three damaging defeats before announcing that Thomas Tuchel will step down as manager at the end of the season.

A 3-0 defeat to Bundesliga title rivals Bayer Leverkusen was followed by a 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League last-16 first leg and a 3-2 reverse at Bochum last weekend.

With Leverkusen in action on Friday night, Bayern could be 11 points adrift of the leaders by the time they kick off against RB Leipzig, whose top scorer Lois Openda is well worth backing to find the net.

The Belgian star had 17 shots in two games against Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt either side of the winter break but he has shown his ruthlessness in recent weeks, scoring in his last five Bundesliga appearances despite having only ten attempts at goal.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Brighton

The Seagulls lost 5-1 at home to Everton at the end of last season but they should avenge that defeat against the Toffees, who are winless in eight league matches

Blowout

Peterborough

Posh's League One promotion hopes have been dented by a four-game losing run in which they have conceded 12 goals and they look too short for their trip to Cambridge

Accumulator

Brighton 5-6, Mansfield 8-15, Alaves 10-11, Nice 1-2. £1 accumulator returns £8.02 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Bournemouth 4-6, Hull 5-6, Paris St-Germain 3-4. £1 accumulator returns £5.35 with bet365.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.