James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Over 2.5 goals in Everton v Wolves

3pm Saturday

1pt 11-10 bet365

Lincoln draw no bet v Blackpool

3pm Saturday

3pts 17-20 Hills

Lens or draw double chance v Paris St-Germain

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

2pts 11-8 general

Best Premier League bet

Everton v Wolves

3pm Saturday

Sky and TNT Sports have understandably opted not to offer live coverage of Everton's Premier League fixture against Wolves but Saturday's 3pm kick-off at Goodison Park may be more entertaining than many expect.

Wolves, with 31 goals in 38 games, pipped 34-goal Everton to the dubious honour of lowest-scoring team in the top flight last season and both clubs have kicked off the new campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed last weekend as Wolves conceded three times in a nine-minute spell just after half-time in a 4-1 home defeat to Brighton and Everton were tonked 4-0 at Aston Villa.

However, their opening-weekend efforts suggest the 11-10 about over 2.5 goals is worth an interest in a fixture that both clubs will regard as winnable.

The Toffees had nine shots on target and hit the post in a luckless 1-0 loss to Fulham at Goodison while Gary O'Neil's Wanderers fired in 23 efforts during their swashbuckling display against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Best EFL bet

Lincoln v Blackpool

3pm Saturday

Blackpool have kept five clean sheets in five matches in all competitions this season but their last three fixtures in League One all ended 0-0 and the Tangerines face a testing trip to Lincoln.

Manager Neil Critchley admitted his side lacked ruthlessness in their home stalemate with promoted Leyton Orient last time out and Lincoln, another team who are proving hard to beat, could take advantage at Sincil Bank.

The Imps lost 3-0 at title favourites Bolton in their opening fixture but responded with a 2-0 EFL Cup win at Notts County. Three subsequent league fixtures have produced a 3-0 home win over Wycombe and a 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury, either side of a 2-2 draw at Northampton, where Lincoln conceded a 97th-minute equaliser.

The Imps drew 20 league matches last season but won five of their last eight fixtures and they look a decent draw-no-bet selection on Saturday.

Best European bet

Paris St-Germain v Lens

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

Paris St-Germain finished just one point ahead of Ligue 1 runners-up Lens last season and the troubled champions are worth opposing when the teams meet on Saturday night.

PSG have drawn their first two league matches under new coach Luis Enrique, against Lorient and Toulouse, and their only goal was a Kylian Mbappe penalty.

After the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, Mbappe's future in Paris remains uncertain and the Parisian powerhouses have relinquished their aura of invincibility in Ligue 1.

They lost four of their last six home matches in 2022-23, while Lens stormed home with 11 wins in their last 12, and the visitors, who have signed exciting Montpellier forward Elye Wahi to replace last term's top scorer Lois Openda, can prolong Enrique's wait for a first victory.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Oxford

The U's have won their last three in League One, including impressive away wins at Derby and Barnsley, while visitors Charlton are on a four-game losing streak.

Blowout

Manchester United

The Red Devils scraped a 1-0 home win over Wolves before a dismal display at Tottenham last weekend and they are hard to fancy at long odds-on against solid visitors Nottingham Forest.

Accumulator

Norwich 11-10, Oxford 19-20, Monza 10-11, Napoli 1-3. £1 accumulator returns £10.40 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Brighton 4-6, Sevilla 8-11, Verona 11-10. £1 accumulator returns £6.07 with Hills.

