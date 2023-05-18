James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

3pts 20-21 bet365, BoyleSports

Salford to beat Stockport

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Donyell Malen to be first goalscorer v Augsburg

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 11-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Best Premier League bet

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Premier League survival and it is almost entirely down to their home form.

Seven of Forest's eight wins on their return to the top flight have come at the City Ground and their supporters will be expecting a grand finale in their last home fixture of the season against Arsenal.

The Gunners' 3-0 defeat to Brighton last Sunday has given Manchester City the chance to wrap up the title this weekend.

Arsenal were 50-1 shots in the ante-post betting and have had a fantastic season but they are limping towards the line and could be vulnerable against a Forest side who beat Brighton 3-1 and Southampton 4-3 in their last two home matches.

The Tricky Trees are worth considering at bigger than 3-1 draw no bet but backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks a more solid wager.

It has copped in nine of Forest's last 12 games, including last weekend's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, and seven of Arsenal's last nine with the exceptions being the 3-0 loss to Brighton last time out and the 2-0 win at Newcastle, who hit the post twice.

Best EFL bet

Stockport v Salford

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Despite losing 1-0 in the away leg of their League Two playoff semi-final against Salford, Stockport are hot favourites to win the return game but it could be worth swimming against the tide.

For all their qualities, Stockport have won only six of their last 15 matches and four of those were by a 1-0 margin. Five of their last seven home games ended all-square including a 1-1 draw with relegated Hartlepool on the final day when the Hatters went off as 1-5 favourites.

Salford restricted Stockport to one shot on target in the first leg, although Ryan Croasdale was also denied by the woodwork. The visitors averaged 1.91 goals per game away from home in the regular season, winning at promoted Stevenage and Northampton as well as at playoff rivals Carlisle, and they look too big to seal a place in the playoff final with a victory.

Best European bet

Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

Borussia Dortmund have rattled in 11 goals in their last two Bundesliga matches to keep up the pressure on title rivals Bayern Munich and Dutch winger Donyell Malen can shine for BVB at Augsburg on Sunday.

Malen produced a sparkling performance in last weekend's 5-2 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach, scoring once, claiming two assists and having seven shots in 69 minutes on the pitch.

He has scored eight times in his last eight league outings, at a rate of one goal every 71 minutes, and six of those goals came in the first half of matches, including a fifth-minute opener against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Strasbourg

The Ligue 1 side have won four of their last five matches, all by a two-goal margin, and look solid acca material on their trip to relegated Troyes.

Blowout

Manchester United

Hosts Bournemouth are safe but could still prove awkward opponents for a United side who have won two of their nine away Premier League games in 2023.

Accumulator

Brighton 1-5, Montpellier 12-5, Clermont 11-4, Strasbourg 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £24.79 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Nottingham Forest 4-6, Liverpool 4-6, Lorient 4-5. £1 accumulator returns £5.02 with bet365.

