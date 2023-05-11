James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Joe Willock to score at any time v Leeds

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

1pt 13-2 Hills

Draw in Coventry v Middlesbrough

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, midday Sunday

1pt 12-5 bet365

Borussia Dortmund- Borussia Dortmund double result v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm Saturday

3pts 4-5 Coral

Best Premier League bet

Leeds v Newcastle

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Newcastle's Joe Willock couldn't find the net against his former club Arsenal last weekend, forcing Aaron Ramsdale into a smart save with one of his three shots, but he looks a big price to strike at struggling Leeds on Saturday.

Willock has been getting forward to good effect in recent weeks, having 12 attempts at goal in his last four Premier League appearances and claiming assists in the Magpies' wins over Tottenham and Everton. His last goal came against Manchester United on April 2, when he had six shots – the same number as the Red Devils mustered in their 2-0 defeat at St James' Park – and he can trouble the Leeds defence at Elland Road.

Sam Allardyce's first game in charge of Leeds ended in a respectable 2-1 defeat at Manchester City but they conceded 12 goals in their last three home games under Javi Gracia, also losing 4-1 at Bournemouth.

In-form Newcastle strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson should stretch the home defence, allowing Willock to ghost into dangerous positions and, hopefully, finish off a chance or two.

Best EFL bet

Coventry v Middlesbrough

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, midday Sunday

Middlesbrough are favourites to win the Championship playoffs but Michael Carrick's men should expect a tough semi-final first leg at Coventry on Sunday.

The Sky Blues sealed their playoff spot thanks to Monday's 1-1 draw at Boro, where they had just 27 per cent of possession but won the shot count 9-8.

Coventry manager Mark Robins hailed their fifth-placed finish as "a phenomenal achievement" after his side suffered just one defeat in their final 17 regular-season matches.

Seven of their last 13 games ended in draws and the stalemate is worth a small bet given Cov's trend of tight home matches against top-half teams this term.

Those 11 games yielded three draws, two 1-0 defeats and six wins, five by a 1-0 scoreline and one by a 2-1 margin. One of those 1-0 victories came against Middlesbrough in October and, given the tension of Sunday's first leg, another close contest is on the cards.

Best European bet

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm Saturday

Borussia Dortmund's superb home form is powering their Bundesliga title charge and last weekend's 6-0 drubbing of Wolfsburg made it ten straight league wins at the Westfalenstadion – by an aggregate score of 41-8.

Fast starts have been a feature of BVB's success this season and they have been 3-0 up at half-time in their last two home games against Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Dortmund were ahead at the break in nine of their last 11 Bundesliga matches, visitors Borussia Monchengladbach's matches have featured far fewer first-half fireworks so the Dortmund-Dortmund double result looks a solid bet on Saturday.

Gladbach have scored only three first-half goals in ten matches since February's 3-2 win over Bayern and only one of their ten league victories this season has come away from home.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Real Sociedad

Girona's late-season surge could be halted by Real Sociedad, who have won their last four home games, conceding only once, and beat Girona 5-3 away from home in October.

Blowout

Chelsea

Chelsea ended their six-game losing run at Bournemouth but they are hard to trust against Nottingham Forest, who are scrapping hard for survival and have scored ten goals in their last four games.

Accumulator

Newcastle 4-6, Borussia Dortmund 1-4, Brentford 21-20, Real Sociedad 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £7.15 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Southampton 8-11, Arsenal 4-7, Eintracht Frankfurt 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £4.40 with Hills.

