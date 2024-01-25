James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Southampton to win & over 2.5 goals v Watford

2pm Sunday

2pts 19-10 Coral, Hills

Wigan draw no bet v Stevenage

3pm Saturday

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dusan Vlahovic to score at any time v Empoli

TNT Sports 2, 5pm Saturday

2pts 21-20 bet365

Best FA Cup bet

Watford v Southampton

2pm Sunday

Southampton are on a charge in the Championship, winning six of their last seven matches and scoring 20 goals, and Russell Martin's men cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 home win over League Two Walsall.

The Saints' focus is on earning automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt but their goal glut may well continue in Saturday's cup tie at Watford.

Six of Southampton's last seven victories in all competitions have featured over 2.5 goals and that trend could continue at Vicarage Road.

Six different Saints were on the scoresheet in their last two games, a 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday and a 3-1 victory at Martin's former club Swansea.

Their front three of Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Ryan Fraser are in scorching form and classy attackers Sekou Mara and Carlos Alcaraz were on the bench at the Liberty Stadium.

Eight of Watford's last 11 home games have produced over 2.5 goals, including Championship defeats to Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Bristol City, and both teams have scored in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Best EFL bet

Wigan v Stevenage

3pm Saturday

Wigan youngster Charlie Hughes scored in the 20th minute of second-half injury-time to give the Latics a 1-0 League One win over Wycombe on Tuesday and they can enhance their impressive home record against promotion hopefuls Stevenage.

An injury to the referee led to that epic chunk of added time, allowing Wigan to claim a ninth home win of the campaign and a third straight victory to nil on their own patch.

The Latics have conceded only three goals in their last six league games, one of them a penalty, and they appeal with the draw no bet against Stevenage.

Boro have lost their last two away games against highflying Barnsley and Portsmouth, winning only one of their eight matches against top-eight clubs this term.

Wigan would be ninth in the table but for their eight-point deduction and they should be confident of following up Tuesday's late show with another crowd-pleasing performance.

Best European bet

Juventus v Empoli

TNT Sports 2, 5pm Saturday

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has started the new year in style with five goals in his first three Serie A matches of 2024 and he can add to his tally against Empoli.

Vlahovic had six shots in each of Juve's last three games against Salernitana, Sassuolo and Lecce, having had five attempts in 76 minutes against Roma on December 30.

He had three shots on target in September's reverse fixture against Empoli, including a penalty saved by Etrit Berisha, and he should get more chances against relegation-threatened visitors, who have conceded 21 goals in eight meetings with top-eight clubs.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Milan

The Rossoneri have won five of their last six games in Serie A, scoring 15 goals, while Bologna's only away victory this season came at bottom club Salernitana

Blowout

Cambridge

Burton have won three of their last six League One matches, also losing narrowly to title-chasing Derby and Bolton, and they can avoid defeat at mid-table rivals Cambridge

Accumulator

Everton 8-15, Southampton 21-20, Brighton 4-7, Milan 8-11. £1 accumulator returns £8.52 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Leeds 3-4, Barcelona 4-7, Atalanta 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £5.25 with bet365.

