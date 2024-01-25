James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips
Free football tips, bets and analysis for this weekend's FA Cup, EFL and European action
Best bets
Southampton to win & over 2.5 goals v Watford
2pm Sunday
2pts 19-10 Coral, Hills
Wigan draw no bet v Stevenage
3pm Saturday
1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Dusan Vlahovic to score at any time v Empoli
TNT Sports 2, 5pm Saturday
2pts 21-20 bet365
Best FA Cup bet
Watford v Southampton
2pm Sunday
Southampton are on a charge in the Championship, winning six of their last seven matches and scoring 20 goals, and Russell Martin's men cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 home win over League Two Walsall.
The Saints' focus is on earning automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt but their goal glut may well continue in Saturday's cup tie at Watford.
Six of Southampton's last seven victories in all competitions have featured over 2.5 goals and that trend could continue at Vicarage Road.
Six different Saints were on the scoresheet in their last two games, a 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday and a 3-1 victory at Martin's former club Swansea.
Their front three of Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Ryan Fraser are in scorching form and classy attackers Sekou Mara and Carlos Alcaraz were on the bench at the Liberty Stadium.
Eight of Watford's last 11 home games have produced over 2.5 goals, including Championship defeats to Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Bristol City, and both teams have scored in their last 12 games in all competitions.
Best EFL bet
Wigan v Stevenage
3pm Saturday
Wigan youngster Charlie Hughes scored in the 20th minute of second-half injury-time to give the Latics a 1-0 League One win over Wycombe on Tuesday and they can enhance their impressive home record against promotion hopefuls Stevenage.
An injury to the referee led to that epic chunk of added time, allowing Wigan to claim a ninth home win of the campaign and a third straight victory to nil on their own patch.
The Latics have conceded only three goals in their last six league games, one of them a penalty, and they appeal with the draw no bet against Stevenage.
Boro have lost their last two away games against highflying Barnsley and Portsmouth, winning only one of their eight matches against top-eight clubs this term.
Wigan would be ninth in the table but for their eight-point deduction and they should be confident of following up Tuesday's late show with another crowd-pleasing performance.
Best European bet
Juventus v Empoli
TNT Sports 2, 5pm Saturday
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has started the new year in style with five goals in his first three Serie A matches of 2024 and he can add to his tally against Empoli.
Vlahovic had six shots in each of Juve's last three games against Salernitana, Sassuolo and Lecce, having had five attempts in 76 minutes against Roma on December 30.
He had three shots on target in September's reverse fixture against Empoli, including a penalty saved by Etrit Berisha, and he should get more chances against relegation-threatened visitors, who have conceded 21 goals in eight meetings with top-eight clubs.
Weekend accumulators
Banker
Milan
The Rossoneri have won five of their last six games in Serie A, scoring 15 goals, while Bologna's only away victory this season came at bottom club Salernitana
Blowout
Cambridge
Burton have won three of their last six League One matches, also losing narrowly to title-chasing Derby and Bolton, and they can avoid defeat at mid-table rivals Cambridge
Accumulator
Everton 8-15, Southampton 21-20, Brighton 4-7, Milan 8-11. £1 accumulator returns £8.52 with Coral.
Both teams to score
Games at Leeds 3-4, Barcelona 4-7, Atalanta 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £5.25 with bet365.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 25 January 2024inTipping columns
Last updated 14:42, 25 January 2024
