James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Manchester City to win & both teams to score v Nottingham Forest

3pm Saturday

2pts 19-10 BoyleSports

Wycombe to beat Charlton

3pm Saturday

1pt 9-4 bet365

Over 1.5 Hoffenheim goals v Union Berlin

2.30pm Saturday

3pts 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best Premier League bet

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

3pm Saturday

Both teams have scored in Manchester City's last four matches, including Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade, who had three attempts at goal to City's 37.

That trend may continue in Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, whose attacking players have caught the eye on three tough away trips this term.

Forest lost 2-1 at Arsenal on the opening weekend, where striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored a late consolation goal, and scored twice in the first four minutes against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United came back to win 3-2 but Steve Cooper's men won 1-0 at Chelsea in their last away fixture, having beaten only bottom club Southampton on the road last season.

Awoniyi is an excellent focal point for an attacking unit featuring Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored a cracking equaliser on his debut against Burnley on Monday.

City should extend their winning start to the league season despite a host of midfield injuries but, like Sheffield United, Fulham and West Ham before them, Forest could get on the scoresheet against the champions.

Best EFL bet

Charlton v Wycombe

3pm Saturday

Wycombe started their League One campaign with 3-0 defeats to Exeter and Lincoln but they have recovered well, winning four of their subsequent five matches including last weekend's 2-0 home victory over Blackpool.

The only points they have dropped during that run came in a 0-0 draw with Burton, when they had eight shots on target to the Brewers' three, and they look a big price to deepen Charlton's early-season gloom.

The Addicks beat Leyton Orient 1-0 on the opening day but lost four of their next five before an injury-time penalty from Corey Blackett-Taylor earned them a point at Stevenage in their first game under Michael Appleton.

The new boss will be targeting a positive start at The Valley and they conceded crucial late goals in their last three losses to Oxford, Port Vale and Bristol Rovers.

Wycombe could prove awkward opponents and merit a small bet as outsiders in south London.

Best European bet

Union Berlin v Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

Hoffenheim have won their last three matches in the Bundesliga by 3-2, 3-1 and 3-1 scorelines and they could enjoy their trip to Union Berlin on Saturday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with 4-1 wins over Mainz and Darmstadt but they lost 3-0 at home to RB Leipzig and 2-1 at Wolfsburg before making their Champions League debut against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Hoffenheim pulled clear of relegation danger late last season, beating Union 4-2 in May, and they are averaging more than 15 shots per game in the league this term so the odds about them scoring two or more goals in Berlin are tempting.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Napoli

The Italian champions have dropped points in their last two games against Lazio and Genoa but they had 34 shots to their opponents' 14 in those matches and should win at Bologna.

Blowout

Newcastle

The Magpies had to work hard for their 0-0 draw in Milan and hosts Sheffield United have competed well in recent 2-1 defeats to Manchester City and Tottenham.

Accumulator

Brentford 4-5, Mansfield 4-6, Inter 1-3, Napoli 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £7.64 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Brighton 6-10, Bristol Rovers 8-11, Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2. £1 accumulator returns £4.15 with Hills.

