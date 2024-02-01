James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Best bets

Tottenham to beat Everton

TNT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

2pts 13-10 general

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Norwich v Coventry

3pm Saturday

1pt 19-20 Hills

Valencia to win to nil v Almeria

Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 1pm Saturday

3pts 13-8 general

Best Premier League bet

Everton v Tottenham

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Everton's 0-0 draw with Fulham was easy to overlook during a high-scoring round of midweek Premier League fixtures but the stalemate means the Toffees kick off Saturday's home game against Tottenham in the bottom three.

Sean Dyche's men won four of their first five matches after November's ten-point deduction before their progress was stalled by a 2-1 defeat at Spurs, who scored twice in the first 18 minutes.

Since that reverse, Everton have mustered just three goals in seven matches in the league and FA Cup and that lack of firepower leaves them vulnerable against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

Ange Postecoglou's men came from behind to beat Brentford 3-2 in an open contest on Wednesday, scoring three times in an eight-minute burst early in the second half.

The return from injury of playmaker James Maddison and the fine goalscoring form of ex-Everton striker Richarlison means Spurs should be backed for victory at Goodison.

They have found the net at least twice in nine of their 11 away matches under Postecoglou, including entertaining draws at Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, and the Tottenham defence is capable of frustrating their limited hosts.

Best EFL bet

Norwich v Coventry

3pm Saturday

Coventry began December with a 2-1 Championship defeat at Ipswich but they are unbeaten in ten games since then and have surged into the top six.

The Sky Blues, beaten by Luton in last term's playoff final, have scored at least twice in eight of their last ten league matches and the exceptions were 1-1 draws with automatic-promotion contenders Southampton and Leeds.

Cov look set for another lively 90 minutes at Norwich and backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is the way to go at Carrow Road.

It has been a winning bet in six of Coventry's last seven matches in all competitions while the Canaries, thumped 5-2 by Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, have won three of their last four at home in the Championship.

Best European bet

Valencia v Almeria

Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 1pm Saturday

La Liga's bottom club Almeria let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Real Madrid in their last away fixture but they may struggle to land a blow on Valencia's defence this weekend.

Almeria followed up their cruel defeat in Madrid with a disappointing 3-0 home loss to Alaves, leaving them with just six points from 22 matches this season.

Valencia are on the up after four wins in their last five league matches and they have conceded only five goals in ten outings at the Mestalla this term.

They look a big price to claim a sixth home win to nil of the campaign as Almeria have failed to score in five of their last eight league games.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Atalanta

Lazio have lost five of their ten away games in Serie A and face a tough trip to Atalanta, who have won their last six home games, scoring 18 goals

Blowout

Oxford

Visitors Reading have lost only two of their last 12 League One matches while Oxford have suffered four defeats in their last six in all competitions

Accumulator

Leicester 19-20, Stockport 1-3, Valencia 4-6, Rennes 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £6.97 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Newcastle 3-4, Norwich 4-7, Blackburn 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £4.59 with bet365.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.