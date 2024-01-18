James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Bournemouth v Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 2.5 goals in Bristol City v Watford

3pm Saturday

3pts 21-20 bet365

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Darmstadt

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 20-21 Coral

Best Premier League bet

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in August despite playing most of the second half with ten men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut.

The Premier League leaders can expect a tougher test in Sunday's return fixture against a Cherries side who have hit their stride under Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth should play their part in an entertaining contest and over 3.5 goals looks a decent bet. Iraola's team, with former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke leading the charge, have won six of their last eight league games, scoring 19 goals during that run.

They have beaten Newcastle 2-0 and drawn 2-2 with highflying Aston Villa at home and their last three away results in the league were a 3-0 win at Manchester United, a 3-2 success at Nottingham Forest and a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham, where they had 24 shots to their hosts' 12.

Bournemouth came from 2-0 down to beat QPR 3-2 in the FA Cup while Liverpool have shown both defensive vulnerability and attacking quality in their last three matches, beating Newcastle 4-2 in the league, Arsenal 2-0 in a wide-open FA Cup clash and Fulham 2-1 in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

Best EFL bet

Bristol City v Watford

3pm Saturday

A third-minute Tommy Conway goal gave Bristol City a 1-0 win over West Ham in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Ashton Gate.

The Robins' Championship clash with Watford should produce more goalmouth action as over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 11 of the Hornets' last 15 games in all competitions.

Watford have won four of their last five on the road, including a 5-1 victory at Preston, and the exception was a 3-3 draw at Plymouth.

Bristol City have been less prolific in recent weeks although they won 4-1 at Watford on Boxing Day, having beaten Hull 3-2 just before Christmas, and should be buzzing after their cup heroics.

Best European bet

Darmstadt v Eintracht Frankfurt

2.30pm Saturday

Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 in December and returned from the winter break with a 1-0 smash-and-grab win at RB Leipzig, so they should be confident of seeing off Darmstadt, the Bundesliga's bottom club.

Consistency has been an issue for Eintracht this term and they have won three and lost three of their last six league games.

However, they start this round of fixtures in sixth place and Darmstadt have lost all six of their meetings with top-six clubs by an aggregate score of 23-3.

They have failed to score in their last four home matches, mustering only two shots on target in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, and may struggle to boost their survival hopes this weekend.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Walsall

The Saddlers lost to League Two leaders Stockport last weekend but had won five of their previous six games and can see off visitors Accrington

Blowout

Stevenage

Boro look too short to beat Barnsley, who have lost only once in their last 16 League One matches including a 2-1 home win over Stevenage

Accumulator

Derby 3-4, Walsall 11-10, Roma 1-2, Juventus 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £9.37 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Both teams to score

Games at Arsenal 6-5, Plymouth 8-13, Sheffield Wednesday 8-11. £1 accumulator returns £6.17 with bet365.

