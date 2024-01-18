James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips
Free football tips, bets and analysis for this weekend's Premier League, EFL and European action
Best bets
Over 3.5 goals in Bournemouth v Liverpool
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday
1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Over 2.5 goals in Bristol City v Watford
3pm Saturday
3pts 21-20 bet365
Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Darmstadt
2.30pm Saturday
2pts 20-21 Coral
Best Premier League bet
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday
Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in August despite playing most of the second half with ten men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut.
The Premier League leaders can expect a tougher test in Sunday's return fixture against a Cherries side who have hit their stride under Andoni Iraola.
Bournemouth should play their part in an entertaining contest and over 3.5 goals looks a decent bet. Iraola's team, with former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke leading the charge, have won six of their last eight league games, scoring 19 goals during that run.
They have beaten Newcastle 2-0 and drawn 2-2 with highflying Aston Villa at home and their last three away results in the league were a 3-0 win at Manchester United, a 3-2 success at Nottingham Forest and a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham, where they had 24 shots to their hosts' 12.
Bournemouth came from 2-0 down to beat QPR 3-2 in the FA Cup while Liverpool have shown both defensive vulnerability and attacking quality in their last three matches, beating Newcastle 4-2 in the league, Arsenal 2-0 in a wide-open FA Cup clash and Fulham 2-1 in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.
Best EFL bet
Bristol City v Watford
3pm Saturday
A third-minute Tommy Conway goal gave Bristol City a 1-0 win over West Ham in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Ashton Gate.
The Robins' Championship clash with Watford should produce more goalmouth action as over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 11 of the Hornets' last 15 games in all competitions.
Watford have won four of their last five on the road, including a 5-1 victory at Preston, and the exception was a 3-3 draw at Plymouth.
Bristol City have been less prolific in recent weeks although they won 4-1 at Watford on Boxing Day, having beaten Hull 3-2 just before Christmas, and should be buzzing after their cup heroics.
Best European bet
Darmstadt v Eintracht Frankfurt
2.30pm Saturday
Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 in December and returned from the winter break with a 1-0 smash-and-grab win at RB Leipzig, so they should be confident of seeing off Darmstadt, the Bundesliga's bottom club.
Consistency has been an issue for Eintracht this term and they have won three and lost three of their last six league games.
However, they start this round of fixtures in sixth place and Darmstadt have lost all six of their meetings with top-six clubs by an aggregate score of 23-3.
They have failed to score in their last four home matches, mustering only two shots on target in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, and may struggle to boost their survival hopes this weekend.
Weekend accumulators
Banker
Walsall
The Saddlers lost to League Two leaders Stockport last weekend but had won five of their previous six games and can see off visitors Accrington
Blowout
Stevenage
Boro look too short to beat Barnsley, who have lost only once in their last 16 League One matches including a 2-1 home win over Stevenage
Accumulator
Derby 3-4, Walsall 11-10, Roma 1-2, Juventus 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £9.37 with Coral and Ladbrokes.
Both teams to score
Games at Arsenal 6-5, Plymouth 8-13, Sheffield Wednesday 8-11. £1 accumulator returns £6.17 with bet365.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 18 January 2024inTipping columns
Last updated 16:49, 18 January 2024
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's Bundesliga & La Liga predictions and free football tips
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's Bundesliga & La Liga predictions and free football tips