James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best Premier League bet

Newcastle v Chelsea

3pm Saturday

Newcastle have a proud home record in the Premier League this season, winning five of their six games, but the injury-hit Magpies could be vulnerable against resurgent Chelsea.

The teams meet in a blockbuster 3pm kick-off on Saturday and Newcastle are missing several key players including striker Callum Wilson, defenders Dan Burn and Sven Botman, and suspended Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton may be feeling the effects of Brazil's tumultuous defeat to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, where Guimaraes started and Joelinton was sent off late on.

Chelsea's struggles in front of goal hampered them in the early weeks of Mauricio Pochettino's reign but they have scored 16 times in their last six games, including an incident-packed 4-1 win at Tottenham and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

The Blues have won their last three away league fixtures and, while there is still an element of chaos about their performances under Poch, they are capable of upsetting their depleted hosts.

Best EFL bet

Preston v Cardiff

3pm Saturday

Preston are going well in the Championship despite a modest average of 9.2 shots per game and their home fixture against Cardiff could be more entertaining than bookmakers expect.

Ryan Lowe's men won 2-1 at local rivals Blackburn last time out and their most recent outing at Deepdale ended in a 3-2 victory over Coventry.

Eight of Preston's last nine home games have produced at least three goals and the exception was a 1-1 draw with Millwall in which both teams scored in the first half an hour.

Visitors Cardiff conceded two late goals to lose 3-2 at home to Norwich in their most recent Championship fixture but they have impressed in some tough away trips this term, drawing 2-2 at Leeds and losing 2-1 at Leicester and 3-2 at Ipswich.

The Bluebirds' EFL Cup trips to second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn produced 11 goals and over 2.5 looks a decent price this weekend.

Best European bet

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen have been sharing the goals around during their stunning start to the Bundesliga season and wing-back Alex Grimaldo can add to his tally at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The 28-year-old's stunning club form earned him a Spain debut against Cyprus last week, more than ten years after his first Under-21 cap, and he has contributed six goals and four assists in just 11 league appearances this term.

Grimaldo has also scored twice in three Europa League starts and his fellow marauding full-back Jeremie Frimpong has notched five times in all competitions.

Xabi Alonso's men are unlikely to sit back against Werder, who have conceded 22 goals in 11 games this term and were thumped 4-0 at home by Bayern Munich in August.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Stockport

The League Two leaders have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions and should be too slick for Newport County, who have failed to score in four of their last five.

Blowout

Brighton

The injury-hit Seagulls are winless in six league games, drawing their last three against Fulham, Everton and Sheffield United, and they should be opposed at Nottingham Forest.

Accumulator

Bournemouth 6-5, Oxford 4-5, Stockport 8-13, Getafe 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £10.71 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Huddersfield 4-5, Portsmouth 3-4, Villarreal 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £5.36 with bet365.

