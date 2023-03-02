James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Leicester to beat Southampton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

1pt 13-8 general

Rotherham draw no bet v QPR

3pm Saturday

2pts 21-20 Hills

Over 3.5 goals in Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best Premier League bet

Southampton v Leicester

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Leicester's underwhelming 2022-23 campaign continued with Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Championship side Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round so backing the Foxes to win at Southampton requires something of a leap of faith.

However, Brendan Rodgers made six changes to his starting 11 in the cup and his inconsistent charges are still capable of positive results, winning 4-2 at Aston Villa and 4-1 at home to Tottenham in their first two Premier League fixtures of February.

They were disappointing in last weekend's 1-0 home loss to leaders Arsenal but had 19 attempts at goal in the 3-0 defeat at in-form Manchester United and should create chances against bottom-of-the-table Southampton, who lost 2-1 to League Two Grimsby in a huge cup shock on Wednesday.

Saints followed up their 1-0 win at troubled Chelsea with a 1-0 reverse at Leeds and new manager Ruben Selles has inherited a side who have lost their last five home league fixtures, picking up just two points from six games at St Mary's against bottom-half clubs such as Leicester.

Best EFL bet

Rotherham v QPR

3pm Saturday

Gareth Ainsworth's first Championship match as QPR manager ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Blackburn and the Hoops face a tricky trip to Rotherham this weekend.

The Millers are worth backing at odds-against with the draw no bet, having edged clear of the relegation zone after a run of only two defeats in eight matches.

One of those losses came at Reading, who scored a 90th-minute winner, and Rotherham beat playoff hopefuls Sunderland 2-1 in their most recent home match.

They followed up with a 1-1 draw at Swansea on Monday night and are just two points behind QPR, who have won once in their last 18 league matches, losing five of their last six and conceding 15 goals during that run.

Best European bet

Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg

2.30pm Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach lost 4-1 at Hertha Berlin and 4-0 at Mainz, either side of a 3-2 home win over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, and backers of over 3.5 goals could be collecting again when Gladbach host Freiburg on Saturday.

There have been four or more goals in 11 of Gladbach's last 15 league matches, including a 4-2 victory over title contenders Borussia Dortmund, and they are unlikely to sit back against Freiburg.

The visitors have lost 5-0 at Bayern, 5-1 at Dortmund, 3-1 at RB Leipzig and 6-0 at Wolfsburg this season but they should contribute to an entertaining game at Gladbach, having found the net in 11 of their last 12 Bundesliga matches.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Toulouse

Toulouse have lost three of their last four in Ligue 1 but two of those defeats came against leaders PSG and second-placed Marseille and they should bounce back against Clermont, who have scored only once in six games.

Blowout

Sheffield United

The Blades lost two of their last three Championship fixtures before Wednesday's FA Cup clash with Tottenham and they may well drop points at fourth-placed Blackburn, who won at Leicester in the cup on Tuesday.

Accumulator

Bolton 8-11, Sutton 8-11, Toulouse 3-4, Reims 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £8.48 with Hills.

Both teams to score

Games at Middlesbrough Evs, Real Betis 4-5, Lens 3-4. £1 accumulator returns £6.30 with bet365.

