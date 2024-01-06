FA Cup third round predictions and free football tips

When to bet

By 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Luton v Bolton

2pts 19-20 bet365

Peterborough or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 Hills

Paul Mullin to score at any time

1pt 13-8 BoyleSports, Hills

Joe Casey's FA Cup third-round predictions

Luton v Bolton

Luton have put in some impressive performances at home recently to give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the Premier League.

The Hatters face a tricky third-round FA Cup tie, however, as they host Bolton.

Wanderers are flying high in League One, having won ten of their last 13 league games to sit just two points behind leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.

Ian Evatt’s side are among the top scorers in the third tier and should be able to give Luton plenty to think about.

Bolton’s last six FA Cup games have produced 30 goals and another high-scoring clash is fancied here.

Six of Luton’s last seven matches have gone over 2.5 goals and with both teams capable of contributing, a repeat of that looks on the cards.

Peterborough v Leeds

Leeds have fallen at the third-round hurdle in five of their last six FA Cup campaigns and have a tough test in this year’s competition, visiting Peterborough.

Daniel Farke’s side have struggled on the road , losing their last three away trips.

Promotion is the priority for the Whites, who sit fourth in the Championship, and this clash may be an unwelcome distraction from that task.

Peterborough are also chasing promotion, albeit from the third tier, but are unbeaten in their last ten games and went into this weekend as the top scorers in the division.

Posh have scored at least twice in their last 13 home games and have only lost one of their 18 matches in all competitions at London Road this season.

With their opponents struggling on the road, the hosts are fancied to at least avoid defeat.

Shrewsbury v Wrexham

Wrexham took Sheffield United to a replay in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season and are priced up as favourites when they visit Shrewsbury in the third round this season, despite their hosts being midtable in the division above.

The Red Dragons don’t make much appeal to win at those prices but their star striker Paul Mullin looks a solid bet to get on the scoresheet.

The 29-year-old has netted in his last two matches and has a rock-solid record in this competition, scoring 11 times in his last ten games in the FA Cup proper.

