FA Cup third round predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

By 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Eastleigh or draw double chance

2pts 11-10 Hills

Coventry

2pts 8-13 Betfair, Ladbrokes, Power

Blackburn and under 4.5 goals

2pts 20-23 Coral

Dan Childs's FA Cup third-round predictions

Newport v Eastleigh

Four non-league teams have made it through to the third round of the FA Cup and there is every chance of further progress for National League club Eastleigh, who have been handed a winnable tie away to League Two strugglers Newport.

Eastleigh must have dreamed of being paired with a Premier League giant after getting this far but the opportunity of a bumper payday may still arrive a little later down the line.

The Spitfires are 11th in the National League and beat League One Reading 2-1 on home soil in the second round.

Striker Paul McCallum netted both of Eastleigh's goals that day and the former West Ham youth product is having an outstanding season.

McCallum is clear at the top of the National League scoring charts with 22 goals in 21 appearances and the 30-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Monday's 4-4 draw at home to Dagenham & Redbridge.

His pace, energy and eye for goal could pose a few problems for Newport, who are 18th in the fourth tier having won just one of their last six league fixtures.

Newport will also look at the tie as a great opportunity to reach the final 32 but they continue to be hampered by several injury problems, including to star striker Omar Bogle.

The Exiles kicked off 2024 with an unconvincing 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Sutton and are worth opposing against Eastleigh, who can ensure their presence in the fourth-round draw.

Coventry v Oxford

Mark Robins has revealed that Coventry chairman Doug King wants an FA Cup run and the Sky Blues boss can delight his paymaster by steering his side into the fourth round at Oxford's expense.

Robins was an FA Cup winner in his playing days at Manchester United and has had a few memorable moments with Coventry, who he took to the fifth round as a League Two club in the 2017-18 campaign.

Coventry are now pushing to win promotion to the Premier League and they should have too much quality for injury-hit Oxford, who have been stuttering in the League One promotion race.

Oxford have won just three of their last nine league games and they may struggle to cope with a Sky Blues side who seem intent on progressing as far as possible.

Blackburn v Cambridge

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is under pressure after a five-game winless run in the Championship - but he can lift some of the gloom by steering Rovers to a welcome cup success over Cambridge.

Tomasson is targeting a morale-boosting victory and his team should have too much quality for their League One visitors, who may lack the offensive firepower to make an impact.

Cambridge are in the market for a new centre-forward after injuries to Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ipswich loanee Gassan Ahadme, but no new business was done in time for Saturday's trip to Ewood Park.

