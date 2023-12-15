Expert Saturday EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Wigan or draw double chance

3pts 4-6 bet365

AFC Wimbledon

2pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Grimsby draw no bet

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Hills, Power

Crawley or draw double chance

2pts 19-20 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Port Vale v Wigan

Fixtures are coming thick and fast in the EFL but League One Wigan seem to be handling the situation better than most and they can extend their unbeaten sequence to ten games against Port Vale.

The Latics have shrugged aside their eight-point deduction to move up to 14th in the third-tier standings and are on the way to dispelling fears of a relegation battle.

Shaun Maloney's side have opened a seven-point gap to the drop zone and might still have time to force their way into the playoff reckoning.

While Wigan are looking forward with some optimism, Vale are looking over their shoulder despite last Saturday's 1-0 success at Exeter.

Andy Crosby's side had gone 11 league games without a win before their hard-fought triumph at St James Park. But they are still 17th and cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Vale need to focus on picking up more points but Tuesday's huge EFL Cup quarter-final at home to Middlesbrough is an understandable distraction.

The Valiants have a real opportunity to set up a money-spinning two-legged semi-final against a Premier League opponent, but Wigan could pounce if Vale have one eye on next week's cup showdown.

Salford v AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon have climbed into the League Two playoff places after winning three of their last four matches, and they should fancy their chances of defeating injury-hit Salford.

The Wombles were impressive 4-0 winners at home to Swindon last Saturday, when their ten-goal top scorer Ali Al-Hamadi rounding off the afternoon with a well-taken brace.

Al-Hamadi may attract some higher-division interest in January but he will be keen to get stuck into a Salford side sliding towards the drop zone.

The Ammies are winless in six and could have to stomach another disappointing weekend.

Newport v Grimsby

Grimsby have taken four points from two League Two games since appointing David Artell as their new boss, and the Mariners can continue their mini-revival with victory at Newport on Saturday.

Artell has a fourth-tier promotion under his belt from his time in charge of Crewe and he has been getting an excellent tune out of Grimsby's players.

The Mariners were worthy 2-1 victors over Crewe last weekend and they appeal in the draw-no-bet market against Newport, who remained 15th after their 2-1 defeat at struggling Tranmere last time out.

Crawley v Mansfield

Mansfield are in the thick of the League Two promotion race, having lost just one of 19 games, but they face a tough test of their credentials at Crawley on Saturday.

The Stags are without a win in three games and could struggle to overcome the 11th-placed Red Devils, who have won seven of ten home league fixtures this term.

Accumulator

Leeds 8-15, Southampton 4-6, Peterborough 5-6, AFC Wimbledon 11-10

£1 acca returns £9.82 with Coral, Ladbrokes

First goalscorer

Paddy Lane Shrewsbury v Portsmouth

at 8-1 bet365

The fleet-footed Portsmouth winger bagged a brace in the 3-0 win at Northampton a fortnight ago and is likely to be one of the main threats to Shrewsbury.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.