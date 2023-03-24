Expert Saturday EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Colchester draw no bet

3pts 8-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Fleetwood

2pts 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Exeter

3pts 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Barrow

3pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Colchester v Tranmere

League Two strugglers Colchester are waiting for their first win under recently-appointed manager Ben Garner and the moment could arrive when they host mid-table Tranmere at the Colchester Community Stadium.

Garner's spell in Essex kicked off with a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Stockport but there was a clear improvement in performance last weekend when his side come from two goals down to secure a well-deserved 2-2 draw at leaders Leyton Orient.

Colchester should continue to improve under their new boss and they can exploit the weaknesses of out-of-sorts Tranmere, who parted company with their manager Micky Mellon after last Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Newport.

Caretaker-manager Ian Dawes has inherited an injury-hit Rovers squad and he seems unlikely to deliver an immediate improvement.

Fleetwood v Lincoln

Fleetwood bust a few coupons when winning 2-0 at League One heavyweights Derby last Saturday, but the Cod Army have been making steady progress throughout the campaign and look a solid wager to see off Lincoln at Highbury.

There was nothing fortunate about Fleetwood's victory at Pride Park, which took them into the top half on 46 points – six more than they accumulated over the whole of last season.

They are a well-funded club and made a decent call last summer when handing Scott Brown his first crack at management.

Brown has built a competitive team who have suffered just two defeats by a margin of more than one goal, and the victory over Derby demonstrates that player motivation remains high despite the club's mid-table position.

Lincoln are another team seemingly safe from relegation and out of the playoff running, but their performances have dipped.

The Imps' unbeaten home record disappeared with a 3-0 loss at home to Peterborough last Saturday and they could be heading for further disappointment on the Fylde coast.

Exeter v Accrington

Exeter are playing with plenty of intent in League One and they can register a third successive home win when taking on relegation-threatened Accrington at St James Park.

The Grecians have implemented a possession-based style under Gary Caldwell and, with positive performances starting to generate improved results, they could be a team to watch next season.

Caldwell's options are boosted by the return from injury of midfielder Harry Kite while defender Alex Hartridge has completed a suspension, and his team could inflict further misery on Stanley, who face a nervous end to the season.

Accrington remained in the drop zone after a 2-0 loss at home to Plymouth on Tuesday and their trip to Devon could produce a fourth successive defeat.

Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

Barrow's League Two playoff hopes were dented by a 1-0 loss at Harrogate last Saturday but Pete Wild's Bluebirds were previously unbeaten in five and can get back on track with a home win over AFC Wimbledon.

The long trip to Holker Street could be fruitless for the injury-hit Wombles, who are winless in ten.

Accumulator

Charlton 8-5, Crawley 6-5, Northampton 21-20, Stockport 11-10

£1 acca returns £24.62 with Hills

Click here to add to your William Hill betslip

First goalscorer

Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough v Derby

at 9-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Peterborough striker Clarke-Harris tops the League One scoring charts with 22 goals and he can break the deadlock in the key home game against promotion rivals Derby.

