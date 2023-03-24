Racing Post logo
Tipping columns

Expert Saturday EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's EFL matches

Colchester manager Ben Garner
Colchester manager Ben GarnerCredit: Athena Pictures

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Colchester draw no bet
3pts 8-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Fleetwood
2pts 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Exeter
3pts 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Barrow
3pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Colchester v Tranmere

League Two strugglers Colchester are waiting for their first win under recently-appointed manager Ben Garner and the moment could arrive when they host mid-table Tranmere at the Colchester Community Stadium.

Garner's spell in Essex kicked off with a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Stockport but there was a clear improvement in performance last weekend when his side come from two goals down to secure a well-deserved 2-2 draw at leaders Leyton Orient.

Colchester should continue to improve under their new boss and they can exploit the weaknesses of out-of-sorts Tranmere, who parted company with their manager Micky Mellon after last Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Newport.

Caretaker-manager Ian Dawes has inherited an injury-hit Rovers squad and he seems unlikely to deliver an immediate improvement.

Fleetwood v Lincoln

Fleetwood bust a few coupons when winning 2-0 at League One heavyweights Derby last Saturday, but the Cod Army have been making steady progress throughout the campaign and look a solid wager to see off Lincoln at Highbury.

There was nothing fortunate about Fleetwood's victory at Pride Park, which took them into the top half on 46 points – six more than they accumulated over the whole of last season.

They are a well-funded club and made a decent call last summer when handing Scott Brown his first crack at management.

Brown has built a competitive team who have suffered just two defeats by a margin of more than one goal, and the victory over Derby demonstrates that player motivation remains high despite the club's mid-table position.

Lincoln are another team seemingly safe from relegation and out of the playoff running, but their performances have dipped.

The Imps' unbeaten home record disappeared with a 3-0 loss at home to Peterborough last Saturday and they could be heading for further disappointment on the Fylde coast.

Exeter v Accrington

Exeter are playing with plenty of intent in League One and they can register a third successive home win when taking on relegation-threatened Accrington at St James Park.

The Grecians have implemented a possession-based style under Gary Caldwell and, with positive performances starting to generate improved results, they could be a team to watch next season.

Caldwell's options are boosted by the return from injury of midfielder Harry Kite while  defender Alex Hartridge has completed a suspension, and his team could inflict further misery on Stanley, who face a nervous end to the season.

Accrington remained in the drop zone after a 2-0 loss at home to Plymouth on Tuesday and their trip to Devon could produce a fourth successive defeat.

Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

Barrow's League Two playoff hopes were dented by a 1-0 loss at Harrogate last Saturday but Pete Wild's Bluebirds were previously unbeaten in five and can get back on track with a home win over AFC Wimbledon.

The long trip to Holker Street could be fruitless for the injury-hit Wombles, who are winless in ten.

Accumulator

Charlton 8-5, Crawley 6-5, Northampton 21-20, Stockport 11-10
£1 acca returns £24.62 with Hills

Click here to add Dan Childs' Saturday football accumulator to your William Hill betslip

First goalscorer

Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough v Derby
at 9-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Peterborough striker Clarke-Harris tops the League One scoring charts with 22 goals and he can break the deadlock in the key home game against promotion rivals Derby.

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
Dan Childs
Published on 24 March 2023
