Expert League One predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Dan Childs's League One predictions

Exeter v Morecambe

Morecambe are one of three relegation-threatened teams fighting it out for just one survival berth on the final day of the League One season, but their fate could be sealed by defeat at Exeter.

Mathematically there are four teams involved in the battle against the drop, although second-bottom Accrington are resigned to their fate due to a vastly inferior goal difference to that of the other three clubs involved.

Realistically three teams are in the mix to stay up and only 20th-placed MK Dons, who boast by the far best goal difference of the trio, are in control of their own destiny.

The Dons head to Burton knowing a victory will almost certainly preserve their third-tier status, but anything less than three points would offer hope to Morecambe and third-bottom Cambridge, who wrap up their schedule with a home game against relegated Forest Green.

Morecambe could survive with a draw if the Dons lose and Cambridge fail to defeat Forest Green, but they must be of the mindset that only victory will give them a chance of staying up and they head south in good spirits having won their last three games.

Derek Adams's side came from two goals behind to beat Lincoln 3-2 last Saturday, but they have struggled on the road this season – taking 12 points from 22 games – and are facing Exeter at the wrong time.

The Grecians have much to prove after last Saturday's 6-0 drubbing at Ipswich, but they welcomed back influential duo Archie Collins and Sam Nombe to training this week and can sign off with a win.

Lincoln v Shrewsbury

Lincoln's mid-table clash with Shrewsbury has little riding on it and will be of little interest to anyone other than supporters of both clubs.

However, there are grounds to get with the Imps, who should be too strong for an injury-hit Shrews side who have suffered five consecutive away defeats.

