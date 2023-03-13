Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Where to watch

Wigan v Coventry

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm

Middlesbrough v Stoke

Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 8pm

Best bets

Coventry

1pt 31-20 bet365, Coral

Bristol Rovers draw no bet

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Sutton United

2pts Evs bet365, Coral

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Wigan v Coventry

Ninth-placed Coventry have not attracted much attention when it comes to the Championship promotion race but they are unbeaten in seven and can keep their playoff hopes alive by beating basement boys Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Sky Blues manager Mark Robins has kept his team competitive despite a mounting injury list and took plenty of positives from Saturday's unfortunate 1-1 draw at home to Hull.

Coventry were well on top against the Tigers, winning the shot count 25 to 11, and might have better fortune against Wigan, who remained anchored to the bottom after their weekend 3-0 reverse at Burnley.

Wigan have won just two of their last 23 league fixtures and could be heading for further disappointment.

In the evening's other televised Championship encounter promotion-chasing Middlesbrough face a tricky test at home to improving Stoke.

Michael Carrick's Boro have won seven of their last eight matches and know that another victory would take them to within one point of second-placed Sheffield United, who travel to Sunderland on Wednesday.

However Stoke are playing as well as they have at any point of the season, closing in on the top half after wins away to Sunderland and at home to Blackburn, and should have a few more defensive options with Phil Jagielka and Ben Wilmot pushing to return from minor injuries.

Bristol Rovers v Wycombe

Bristol Rovers are having a solid season and can climb into League One's top half by defeating playoff hopefuls Wycombe at the Memorial Ground.

Joey Barton's side are not going to be promoted or relegated but they looked fully focused at the weekend when winning 3-1 at rock-bottom Forest Green.

The Pirates look the likelier winners against Wanderers, who have seen their results dip since long-term manager Gareth Ainsworth was replaced by Matt Bloomfield.

Wycombe have taken four points from four games since the change in the dugout and their top six hopes could continue to fade.

Sutton United v Grimsby

Grimsby have an FA Cup quarter-final at Brighton to look forward to on Sunday so it would be understandable if they were below their best for the midweek League Two trip to Sutton United.

Mariners manager Paul Hurst may decide to save some of his key men for the weekend and a weakened side could struggle against playoff-chasing United, who are unbeaten in nine matches.

