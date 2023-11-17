Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Wrexham

3pts 21-20 general

Grimsby draw no bet

2pts 23-20 BoyleSports

Mansfield -1 on Asian handicap

3pts 25-40 bet365

Sutton

2pts 5-4 Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Accrington v Wrexham

Ambitious Wrexham are pushing for back-to-back promotions and the Red Dragons can strengthen their position in League Two's top three by defeating injury-hit Accrington in Lancashire.

There was plenty of pre-season support for Phil Parkinson's National League champions, who were installed as ante-post title favourites in the fourth tier.

And, after a sticky start, they have set about giving their backers a serious run for their money.

Wrexham s are unbeaten in eight league fixtures and have won their last three to lift themselves into second place in the table.

Parkinson has assembled an incredibly strong team with quality and experience in all areas, something an injury-hit Accrington outfit can only dream of right now.

Stanley went into Tuesday's FA Cup first-round replay at home to Doncaster without striker Josh Andrews, who is suffering from illness, and injured trio Sean McConville, Toby Savin, and Liam Coyle.

They lost the game 2-1 after extra-time and it came at a further cost with Joe Pritchard and Rosaire Longelo joining the injured contingent.

Accrington are eighth in the table but injuries are beginning to take a toll and they may struggle to cope with a confident, talented Wrexham side.

Forest Green v Grimsby

Grimsby have put together a three-game unbeaten run under caretaker duo Ben Davies and Shaun Pearson, and they can continue their mini-revival with victory at Forest Green.

Davies and Pearson took the reins after Town's owners decided to call time on the largely successful three-year reign of Paul Hurst following five straight defeats.

The search for Hurst's long-term replacement is ongoing but Grimsby do not need to rush thanks to their upturn in fortunes.

The Mariners were 3-2 winners at home to Morecambe last Saturday and will fancy their chances against Forest Green, who are second from bottom, having lost eight of their last ten league fixtures.

Rovers were 5-2 winners over non-league Scarborough in Tuesday's FA Cup first-round replay, but they have lost seven of nine home league games this season and are likely to struggle on Saturday.

Mansfield v Newport

Third-placed Mansfield remain unbeaten after 16 League Two games and should be far too strong for lowly Newport.

Nigel Clough's side dug deep to secure a 2-1 success at improving Salford last Saturday but things should be more comfortable against the injury-hit Exiles, who have lost six of eight away league fixtures.

Sutton v Tranmere

Sutton have propped up the League Two table since mid-September but they can climb off the bottom with a home victory over fellow strugglers Tranmere.

Matt Gray's side have won their last two at Gander Green Lane and should have the edge over Rovers, who are yet to pick up a point on the road this season.

Accumulator

Blackpool 4-7, Wrexham Evs, Mansfield 2-5, Sutton 5-4

£1 acca returns £9.89 with Coral

First goalscorer

Jamie Reid Stevenage v Lincoln

at 9-2 BoyleSports

The 29-year-old Stevenage striker has bagged ten league goals - matching his total for the whole of last season - and looks a likely first goalscorer against ninth-placed Lincoln.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.