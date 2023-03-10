Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Middlesbrough

3pts 5-4 Coral

Rotherham or draw double chance

3pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Watford draw no bet

3pts 7-10 Hills

Charlton

3pts 8-11 Betfair, Coral, Power

Sheffield Wednesday

3pts 21-20 Coral

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Swansea v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's transformation under Michael Carrick has been one of the stories of the EFL season and things can keep on getting better with a victory over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Carrick arrived on Teesside in October with the club perched fourth from bottom but he soon turned them into a winning machine with 14 maximums registered in 19 league games.

While Boro are pushing for a Premier League place, 17th-placed Swansea can see their season unravelling after five losses in seven matches.

The Welsh side are unlikely to go down but manager Russell Martin is coming under pressure because his possession-heavy style has not delivered enough positive results.

The Swans have averaged more possession than leaders Burnley but they have taken just one point from their last four games and face disappointment against buoyant Boro.

Birmingham v Rotherham

Rotherham have spent the last six seasons yo-yoing between the Championship and League One but they have an eight-point cushion to the bottom three and can ease their concerns even more by avoiding defeat against Birmingham at St Andrew's.

The Millers head for the Midlands in high spirits having taken seven points from their last three fixtures.

They look well placed to stay up and can claim at least a draw against the struggling Blues, who have taken one point from their last five fixtures.

QPR v Watford

Trigger-happy Watford are on manager number three for a second successive season and latest gaffer Chris Wilder can make a successful start by masterminding a victory over QPR at Loftus Road.

Watford need to put a run together to reach the playoffs but they have some talented players and a decent run-in to look forward to, starting with the short trip to west London.

Injury-ravaged QPR are short of confidence and numbers, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair still sidelined, and they look there for the taking.

Charlton v Accrington

Charlton need a lift after taking just one point from their last four fixtures but they look solid favourites to see off depleted Accrington at the Valley.

Dean Holden's Addicks have faced four of the top eight over the last three weeks but they should appreciate coming up against Stanley, who are without banned duo Lukas Jensen and Sean McConville as well as injured contingent Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Ryan Astley, Ethan Hamilton, Joe Pritchard and David Morgan.

Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday

League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday are on course to post more than100 points and their procession towards promotion can continue with a victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Pompey have improved under rookie manager John Mousinho, but they were well beaten in a 3-1 loss at Barnsley on Tuesday and their weekend assignment isn't any easier.

Accumulator

Coventry 21-20, Ipswich 21-20, Exeter 11-10, Carlisle 29-20

£1 acca returns £21.62 with Hills

Click here to add to your William Hill betslip

First goalscorer

Andy Cook Newport v Bradford

at 6-1 bet365

The Bradford target man is League Two's leading scorer with 19 goals and he can grab the opener against struggling Newport at Rodney Parade.

