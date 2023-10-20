Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Leeds

2pts 13-10 Coral , Ladbrokes

Swindon

2pts 6-4 general

Port Vale or draw double chance

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Mansfield -1 on Asian handicap

2pts 29-40 bet365

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Norwich v Leeds

The Championship promotion race has become stretched with Leicester and Ipswich setting a searing pace but there are a handful of clubs with ambitions to catch them, including fifth-placed Leeds, who are worth backing to secure three points at Norwich this weekend.

Leeds went through a difficult summer with a delayed takeover impacting on their recruitment process and they paid a price with some unconvincing early season performances.

However, their squad looked a lot more settled by the end of the transfer window and results started to improve.

The Yorkshire side have racked up 13 points from their last six games but they need to keep their foot on the pedal as they strive to close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Norwich are only two points further back but their prospects are nowhere near as promising.

David Wagner's side have lost three of their last five Championship matches and were grateful to secure a 1-1 draw at Coventry last time out after losing the shot count 21 to six.

The Canaries are hampered in attack by the absence of injured pair Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent and have struggled at the back, conceding 19 goals in 11 league games.

Norwich fans are becoming restless and the edgy atmosphere could play into the hands of Leeds, who should register their sixth league win of the season.

Swindon v Salford

Swindon climbed back into the League Two playoff places after last Saturday's 2-0 success at home to Newport and they can follow up by defeating Salford at the Peninsular Stadium.

Mike Flynn's Robins are the division's second top scorers with 29 goals in 12 games and they have the firepower to expose their injury-hit hosts, who have lost six of their last nine fixtures.

Eight-goal attacking midfielder Dan Kemp and nine-goal striker Jake Young are excelling for Swindon, who look overpriced to chalk up their seventh league victory.

Stevenage v Port Vale

Port Vale are on a three-game losing sequence in League One but they can stop the rot by avoiding defeat against Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

The Valiants have slipped to 11th place but there were positives for them to take a fortnight ago when they lost 2-0 at leaders Portsmouth despite winning the shot count 14 to 13.

Andy Crosby's side might have better luck against fifth-placed Stevenage, who slipped to a third league loss in four when subsiding to a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool last Saturday.

Mansfield v Forest Green

Mansfield are the only unbeaten team in League Two and they can stay that way by accounting for second-bottom Forest Green at the One Call Stadium.

The Stags were hugely impressive 4-1 winners at promotion rivals Notts County last Saturday and should succeed by at least a couple of goals against Rovers, who have lost nine of 13 league matches.

Accumulator

Leeds 5-4, Middlesbrough 3-4, Watford 4-6, Mansfield 9-20

£1 acca returns £9.53 with bet365

First goalscorer

Tommy Conway Bristol City v Coventry

at 7-1 BoyleSports

Talented Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway has been working his way back to full fitness and he can make up for lost time by bagging the opening goal against Coventry at Ashton Gate.

