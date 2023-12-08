Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 3pm

Best bets

Bradford

3pts 10-11 Betfair , Coral , Ladbrokes

Port Vale draw no bet

2pts 6-5 bet365 , Hills

Grimsby

2pts 11-8 bet365

Doncaster or draw double chance

2pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Harrogate draw no bet

2pts 31-20 Betfair , Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Bradford v Salford

The League Two promotion race looks a wide open affair with plenty of scope for a fast finisher and mid-table Bradford can take closer order this weekend by defeating injury-hit Salford at Valley Parade.

Bradford fans are getting fed up with their club being labelled the biggest in the fourth tier as they feel that a promotion is long overdue.

The Bantams were losing playoff semi-finalist last season but failed to respond adequately and their unsatisfactory start to this term (three wins from 11 league games) led to a change in the dugout with Mark Hughes losing his job.

Bradford's search for a successor settled on Graham Alexander and there has been a noticeable improvement in recent weeks with four successive wins across three different competitions.

Alexander's side are making progress in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup but league points are the priority and they have a great chance to defeat 18th-placed Salford, who have been going through an injury crisis.

Salford stopped the rot last Saturday with a backs-to-the-wall 0-0 draw at Stockport, but they are winless in six and could be heading for defeat this weekend.

Exeter v Port Vale

Exeter and Port Vale are scrapping at the wrong end of League One and their contest at St James Park could go the way of 19th-placed Vale, who look better equipped to pull away from the danger area.

Vale have excelled in the EFL Cup and have a home quarter-final against Middlesbrough to look forward to in the week before Christmas.

The Potteries outfit have been getting a few of their first team regulars out of the treatment room and they can secure a much-needed win over the Grecians, who have lost eight of their last ten league fixtures.

Grimsby v Crewe

Grimsby are showing some positive early signs under their new manager, David Artell, and they can beat fifth-placed Crewe.

The Mariners are unbeaten in four league games and began life under Artell with a hugely encouraging 1-1 draw at in-form MK Dons.

All of their four league wins have come at Blundell Park and another home success looks probable against the injury-ravaged Railwaymen, who drew 1-1 at basement boys Sutton last time out.

Accrington v Doncaster

Doncaster were 2-1 extra-time victors away to Accrington in last month's FA Cup first-round replay and they look overpriced to avoid defeat on their return to the Wham Stadium for an important League Two tussle.

Grant McCann's Donny started the season poorly but they have won seven of their last 12 league games and can pick up at least a point against out-of-sorts Stanley, who have lost three on the bounce.

Sutton Utd v Harrogate

Five of Harrogate's seven League Two wins have come on the road and there is every chance of a another positive road trip for the Sulphurites when they take on rock-bottom Sutton at Gander Green Lane.

Harrogate impressed in a 2-2 draw at home to Wrexham a fortnight ago and they have the tools to dismantle Sutton, who have won just two of their last 19 league fixtures.

Accumulator

Leicester 2-7, Blackpool 1-2, Bradford 10-11, Grimsby 27-20

£1 acca returns £8.62 with Coral , Ladbrokes

First goalscorer

George Hirst Middlesbrough v Ipswich

at 7-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Ipswich's first choice centre-forward has bags of potential and can grab the opener in a fascinating fixture at the Riverside.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.