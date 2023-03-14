Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Where to watch

Hull City v Burnley

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Wednesday

Sunderland v Sheffield United

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Sunderland draw no bet

1pt 5-4 bet365

Burnley

1pt 17-20 Coral

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Sunderland v Sheffield United

There is plenty to play for in the Championship and the automatic promotion picture could become even more intriguing at the Stadium of Light where Sunderland look capable of inflicting a fifth defeat in seven league games on Sheffield United.

Sunderland are chasing maximum points to maintain their push for a top-six finish but the greater pressure will be on the second-placed Blades, who must steel themselves for a nerve-racking run-in.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have looked promotion-bound for long periods of the season and appeared more likely to challenge Burnley for the title than loosen their grip on a top-two finish. However, United's confidence has ebbed away in recent weeks and a lack of belief was evident in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Luton.

While the Blades might view an extended season as their worst nightmare, Sunderland see the playoffs as the peak of their expectations.

They delivered an impressive counter-attacking performance to win 1-0 at Norwich on Sunday and similar tactics could work a treat against the Blades, who might have to stomach another damaging defeat.

Hull City v Burnley

Vincent Kompany's Burnley have been in a class of their own in the Championship and the Clarets can continue their march towards the second-tier title with victory at Hull on Wednesday night.

It is just a matter of time before Burnley seal a return to the Premier League but there has been no sign of them easing up despite their commanding position.

The Clarets have been praised by a host of opposition managers, including Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock, who described them as the best second-tier team he has ever come across. And there is an opportunity for Burnley to set a new Championship benchmark by surpassing the record 106-point tally accrued by Reading in the 2005-06 campaign.

Burnley would have to win nine of their remaining ten games to enter the record books, but that is far from impossible for a side who registered ten victories in 11 league games from early November until the end of January.

Every game in the Championship brings a new challenge but Hull have won just one of their last six games and look there for the taking.

The Tigers registered a smash-and-grab 2-0 success over West Brom in their last home game but their chances of beating Burnley are hampered by an injury to exciting forward Benjamin Tetteh.

