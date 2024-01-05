Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Bradford

2pts 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Carlisle draw no bet

1pt 13-8 bet365

Tranmere or draw double chance

1pt 10-11 general

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Bradford v Crawley

Bradford kicked off 2024 with an unfortunate 1-0 defeat at Crewe, but the Bantams are unbeaten in their last five home games and look solid favourites to see off Crawley at Valley Parade.

Despite their disappointing New Year's Day experience, Bradford have plenty of reasons to look forward to the rest of the season.

They finished last year on an eight-game unbeaten run and approach Saturday's match only five points adrift of the playoff places.

Progress is being made under Graham Alexander, who took the Bantams job two months ago with the clear aim of resurrecting their promotion push.

And there is every chance of a home victory over Crawley, who sit two points and one place above Bradford in the table.

Crawley have improved considerably from last season, when they finished only three points above the drop zone, but they have been heavily reliant on home results.

Just 12 of Crawley's 36 points have been accrued on their travels and that tally is unlikely to increase in West Yorkshire.

Exeter v Carlisle

Carlisle hauled themselves off the foot of the League One table with a 2-1 home victory over Port Vale on New Year's Day and they can maintain their strong start to the year by defeating relegation rivals Exeter at St James Park.

The January transfer window was always going to be a crucial period for Carlisle, who have had cash to spend after November's takeover by American investment vehicle Castle Sports Group.

Funds were promised to enhance the squad and Carlisle have been quick out of the blocks, sealing permanent deals for midfielder Harrison Neal and striker Luke Armstrong and the loan capture of defender Sean Grehan from Crystal Palace.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will be hoping for an instant return from the new arrivals and he might also get a positive reaction from some of his existing squad, who now have a battle on their hands to keep their places.

Carlisle are doing their utmost to preserve their third-tier status and they may have better survival prospects than fourth-bottom Exeter, who have won just one of their last 16 league matches.

Exeter have secured a loan deal for Fulham attacking midfielder Luke Harris but they still look short in the final third and may suffer a damaging defeat this weekend.

Barrow v Tranmere

Tranmere have moved up to mid-table in League Two after four successive victories and they look overpriced to take at least a point from their visit to fourth-placed Barrow.

A remarkable transformation has taken place at Tranmere, who have climbed from 22nd to 15th since the start of December.

Nigel Adkins' side have lost just one of their last ten league games and have gone from being in the thick of the relegation battle to the fringes of the playoff race.

They will have respect for Barrow, who are just four points adrift of the top three and remain unbeaten at home in the league this season.

However, the Bluebirds are likely to be without David Worrall and Luca Stephenson, who both suffered head injuries during the Bluebirds' 4-1 loss at Wrexham on Monday, and they may struggle to come up with an immediate response.

Accumulator

Bradford 3-4, Mansfield 4-9, Hull 20-23, Norwich 3-5

£1 acca returns £7.54 with Coral

First goalscorer

Matty Stevens Salford v Forest Green

at 6-1 general

Forest Green striker Matty Stevens has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting twice in the last three games, and he could strike first on Rovers' trip to Salford.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.