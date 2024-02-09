Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Stoke draw no bet

3pts 11-10 Hills

Hull

3pts 8-11 bet365, Coral

Bolton

3pts 4-5 general

Colchester draw no bet

2pts 11-8 bet365

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Blackburn v Stoke

The Championship relegation battle is getting interesting with six clubs positioned between three and five points clear of the drop zone, including 18th-placed Blackburn and 20th-placed Stoke, who face each other at Ewood Park.

Stoke have lost their last three matches, raising fears of them dropping into the third tier and ending a sequence of 22 seasons in the top two divisions.

However, the Potters are heading to Lancashire at an opportune moment because their hosts are going through an even more turbulent time.

Rovers have spent much of the week working out the finer details of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's departure from the club.

The Dane took charge in the summer of 2022 but he ran out of patience during the club's disappointing January transfer window and made his feelings known last Saturday in the aftermath of Blackburn's 2-1 loss at home to QPR.

Given the off-field uncertainty this week, it cannot have been easy for Rovers players to prepare properly for this match.

Confidence levels are likely to be low in any case after six losses from their last eight Championship matches.

It all adds up to a golden opportunity for Stoke, who had been showing signs of improvement before the recent trio of losses.

Steven Schumacher's side slumped to a 5-0 defeat at home to leaders Leicester last Saturday, but they are capable of climbing the table and can take a step forward this weekend.

Hull v Swansea

Hull have moved back into the Championship's top six after successive 1-0 victories away to Sunderland and at home to Millwall and they can rack up another three points when hosting Swansea.

The January window was a largely positive experience for Hull, who appear to have added quality in several departments.

They are looking a lot stronger in attack thanks to the arrivals of Premier League loanees Ryan Giles, Anass Zaroury and Fabio Carvalho, and received a major injury boost last weekend with influential attacker Jaden Philogene returning to the starting line-up and the scoresheet in the success over Millwall.

The Tigers look ready to finish the season strongly and should be a tough proposition for Swansea, who have taken just one point from their last four games.

Swansea have slipped to 17th, only five points outside the relegation zone, and they may be set for a nervy end to the campaign.

Northampton v Bolton

League One highflyers Bolton were disappointed on Tuesday when their League One fixture at Cambridge was washed out with only nine minutes on the clock but they can take out their frustrations on mid-table Northampton at Sixfields.

The Trotters have amassed 19 points from their last eight league games and should have too much quality for the injury-hit Cobblers, who have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Harrogate v Colchester

League Two strugglers Colchester are unbeaten in four games since appointing Danny Cowley as their manager and their resurgence can continue with a victory over playoff-chasing Harrogate at the the EnviroVent Stadium.

Harrogate are performing above expectations but they have lost seven of 14 home league games and could be second-best against their fast-improving Essex opponents.

Accumulator

Hull 8-11, Bristol Rovers 4-6, Bolton 4-5, Stevenage 23-20

£1 acca returns £11.18 with Coral

First goalscorer

Harry Smith Morecambe v Sutton

at 7-1 bet365

Harry Smith has been Sutton's star man in a difficult season, scoring seven League Two goals, and he could bag the opener against Morecambe at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.