Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

League Two 12.30pm Monday

Championship 3pm Monday

Best bets

Swansea draw no bet

2pts 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Hull or draw double chance

1pt 11-8 Betfair

Colchester draw no bet

2pts 13-8 Hills

Crawley or draw double chance

2pts 19-20 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Swansea v West Brom

West Brom are involved in a five-team scrap to fill the two remaining playoff places on the final day of the Championship season, but their hopes could be extinguished by defeat at Swansea.

Eighth-placed Albion are in the uncomfortable position of needing substantial help from elsewhere as they bid to bridge the two-point gap to the top six.

But they face a tough enough problem in trying to overcome the Swans, who have ended the season with a rattle.

Swansea saw their own slim playoff dreams die with a 1-1 draw away to Hull last weekend, but they are on an eight-game unbeaten run and have won their last two matches at the Liberty Stadium.

Russell Martin's side could be a team to watch next term, but they will be fully focused on achieving a successful end to the 2022-23 campaign and can take advantage of a West Brom side who have struggled for consistency on the road.

Albion have lost seven of their last ten away games and another defeat looks on the cards against Swansea, who triumphed 3-2 at The Hawthorns in October.

Luton v Hull

Luton's home match against Hull will serve as a preparation for their second successive Championship playoff campaign, but the Hatters are unlikely to be overly concerned about the outcome and may fall short of taking maximum points.

The Kenilworth Road club continued to make excellent progress. They have amassed 79 points this term - four more than last season - and will finish third regardless of what happens on the final day.

But Hatters' manager Rob Edwards knows that there are some huge games looming on the horizon and he may take the opportunity to rest some key players with the playoffs in mind.

Hull manager Liam Rosenior has no such concerns as he plots a successful end to a solid season.

The Tigers have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games and look overpriced to take at least a point at Kenilworth Road.

Colchester v Mansfield

Successive defeats have seen Mansfield fall three points adrift of the League Two playoff places and the Stags' faint hopes of an extended season could be put to bed at Colchester.

Last weekend's 2-1 loss at home to Harrogate was a huge blow to Mansfield and they may struggle to fare any better against Colchester, who are unbeaten in their last four home fixtures.

Swindon v Crawley

Swindon will finish the League Two season under caretaker manager Gavin Gunning after parting company with Jody Morris on Monday, but there is unlikely to be an immediate improvement in their performance when they welcome Crawley at the County Ground.

Ex-Swindon manager Scott Lindsay has successfully steered Crawley to safety and he can guide them to a positive result against his former employers.

Follow us on Twitter