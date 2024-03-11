Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm

Best bets

Swindon

2pts 20-23 Betfair

MK Dons

1pt 13-10 general

Fleetwood

1pt 13-10 general

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Swindon are languishing 18th in League Two but they are the sixth-highest scorers in the division with 63 goals and their offensive prowess could pave the way for a comfortable victory over out-of-sorts Accrington at the County Ground.

This season will probably go down as a missed opportunity for Swindon, who have not made the most of some talented attacking players.

However, there have been signs of improvement under interim manager Gavin Gunning, who has been keen to approach every game with a positive mindset.

Gunning's attacking philosophy was evident when his team lost 3-2 at leaders Mansfield on Saturday.

Swindon were prepared to go toe-to-toe with the highflying Stags and they were slightly unfortunate to emerge empty-handed having narrowly lost the shot count 22 to 20.

Playing in a similar manner, Swindon should be too strong for Accrington, who have seen their playoff dream extinguished by a run of four successive defeats.

Fourth-placed MK Dons are eyeing up the fourth tier's automatic promotion places and they can crank up the pressure on the teams above them by defeating Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Mike Williamson's Dons have won three of their last four fixtures and another success looks likely against the fourth-bottom Mariners, who have registered only one victory in 2024.

League One strugglers Fleetwood have been doing their utmost to avoid the drop and they can enhance their survival prospects with a win over mid-table Bristol Rovers at Highbury.

The Cod Army are unbeaten in four and their resurgence can continue at the expense of Rovers, who have lost nine of 15 matches since the turn of the year.

