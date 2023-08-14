Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Bristol Rovers were the only League One team to draw both of their opening two fixtures and they look a solid bet to take at least a point from their midweek clash with Charlton at The Valley.

Joey Barton's side are not attracting much attention in the third-tier promotion markets but that could change as the season unfolds.

The Pirates have plundered a pair of 1-1 draws from tough fixtures against fancied duo Portsmouth and Barnsley, and they will likely be eyeing up a maximum return against injury-hit Charlton, who lost 1-0 at Peterborough on Saturday.

Charlton are eager to improve on last season's tenth-placed finish, but Addicks boss Dean Holden is having to deal with an early-season injury crisis and his stretched squad may struggle to avoid a second successive defeat.

Lincoln posted their first points of 2023-24 courtesy of a fine 3-0 weekend win at home to Wycombe and they will be targeting another victory on their trip to Northampton.

Third-tier football is proving to be a tricky challenge for Northampton, who have sustained losses at home to Stevenage (0-1) and away to Wigan (1-2).

And further disappointment may be in store for the Cobblers against the Imps, who are chasing a third successive win.

Gillingham are one of three League Two teams who boast a 100 per cent record and they could continue their perfect start at Sutton.

Neil Harris's powerful Gills look serious promotion contenders and they should be a little fresher than their hosts, who had striker Harry Smith sent off in the 13th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss at Barrow.

Fourth-placed Mansfield are another fourth-tier side capable of a strong season and the Stags can take their tally to seven points from three games by beating basement boys Doncaster.

