Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Newport v MK Dons

MK Dons are one of six League Two clubs to have changed managers this season but they have made a strong start under Mike Williamson, posting back-to-back league wins, and they can keep up that run at lowly Newport.

A vacancy appeared in the Dons' dugout last month when Graham Alexander paid the price for a winless run of nine league games.

The MK Dons' hierarchy wanted improved results but they also favoured a move towards a more possession-based style and soon identified Williamson as the prime candidate as a consequence of his work at National League Gateshead.

Williamson accepted the challenge and was soon asking for patience as he set about getting his ideas across.

Taking a job in mid-season is far from ideal and Williamson was given food for thought when the Dons lost 1-0 at Accrington in his first match in charge.

However, his team responded with impressive home wins over Bradford and Swindon and they approach the weekend only four points adrift of the playoff places.

MK Dons' improved form looks bad news for Newport, who are fifth-bottom with 18 points.

The injury-hit Exiles have won just two of their last 11 fixtures and could be the latest victims of the Dons' revival.

QPR v Bristol City

Long-suffering QPR fans have celebrated just one Championship home victory throughout 2023 but they could be treated to a winning performance when the Hoops take on Bristol City at Loftus Road.

QPR have registered just one victory in their last 22 home fixtures but they have a better chance this weekend because supporters have been energised by the appointment of manager Marti Cifuentes as a replacement for Gareth Ainsworth.

Cifuentes's QPR reign began last weekend with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

The 41-year-old expressed his dissatisfaction with the result but many QPR fans were left feeling a lot happier after witnessing a largely front-foot performance.

Cifuentes will be seeking further improvement in his first home game in charge and his team could pose a stern test to Bristol City, who are taking on their first challenge under highly-rated head coach Liam Manning.

Mid-table City are planning for the long term under Manning, but they have been beaten on three of their last four road trips and could succumb to a QPR side eager to give their supporters some overdue cheer.

Portsmouth v Charlton

League One leaders Portsmouth are unbeaten after 15 third-tier fixtures but they look a team to oppose for this weekend's clash at home to Charlton.

Pompey midfielder Tino Anjorin and defender Regan Poole were injured during last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Chesterfield in the FA Cup and they may struggle to get the better of Charlton, who have lost just two of their last 11 fixtures.

Grimsby v Morecambe

Morecambe have climbed into the League Two playoff places by winning four of their last five league games and they look the likelier victors against fourth-bottom Grimsby at Blundell Park.

The Shrimps won 2-1 away to League One Lincoln in the FA Cup last Saturday and they should fancy their chances against the Mariners, who are winless in seven.

