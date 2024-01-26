Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Mansfield

2pts 5-4 general

Portsmouth

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Oxford draw no bet

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

Swindon draw no bet

1pt 7-5 BoyleSports

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

AFC Wimbledon v Mansfield

League Two highflyers Mansfield are on a three-game winless run but they remain inside the automatic promotion places and can consolidate their position by defeating playoff-chasing AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Almost every team goes through a rough patch at certain periods of the season and Mansfield's luck was out on Tuesday when they drew 1-1 at home to struggling Sutton despite winning the shot count 18-3.

Stags' manager Nigel Clough was critical of his team's defending, but Mansfield have conceded just 22 league goals – the fewest in the division – and they are quite capable of keeping a clean sheet against AFC Wimbledon, who are a diminished force up front while top scorer Ali Al-Hamadi remains on Asian Cup duty with Iraq.

Wimbledon have lost back-to-back matches without their star striker, including Tuesday's demoralising 3-1 away defeat to rivals MK Dons.

The Wombles had defenders Paul Kalambayi and Huseyin Biler sent off in the second half of that game and their suspensions play will assist Mansfield, who look decent value to return to winning ways.

Port Vale v Portsmouth

League One leaders Portsmouth had a January wobble with losses away to Cheltenham (2-1) and at home to Leyton Orient (3-0), but they steadied the ship with last Saturday's 1-0 win at Fleetwood and can follow up by defeating Port Vale in the Potteries.

Pompey boss John Mousinho described the performance against Orient as his team's worst of the season but he was much happier with their effort at Fleetwood.

His team have been consistent for the vast majority of the campaign and they should have too much quality for 18th-placed Vale, who have won just one of their last six fixtures.

Bristol Rovers v Oxford

Oxford lost 1-0 at home to League One promotion rivals Blackpool on Tuesday, but the last few weeks have been largely positive for Des Buckingham's side, who can bounce back by defeating Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.

The Yellows are starting to look stronger with key defender Greg Leigh fully recovered from injury and pacy Odense loanee Tyler Burey offering them a new dimension in attack.

They will be looking to solidify their place in the playoff positions and have every chance of defeating out-of-sorts Rovers, who have lost their last four games.

Swindon v Bradford

Gavin Gunning has had more than a week to get ready for the start of his third stint as Swindon’s interim manager and he can make a strong start by steering the Robins to a League Two home win over Bradford.

Gunning guided Swindon to two wins and a draw during previous spells in the dugout and he can come up with a successful formula against the Bantams, who have been going through a tough spell.

Bradford have slipped to 16th after failing to win any of their last six league matches and they may struggle against a Swindon side eager to impress their new boss.

Accumulator

Portsmouth 21-20, Mansfield 5-4, Notts County 23-20, Walsall 10-11

£1 acca returns £18.94 with Coral

First goalscorer

Matt Smith Crewe v Salford

at 7-1 bet365

Smith has been the shining light in a poor season for Salford and his aerial prowess could be key to breaking the deadlock against Crewe.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.