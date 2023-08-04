Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

When to bet

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Plymouth v Huddersfield

Following a 13-year wait, Plymouth have returned to the Championship after soaring to last season’s League One title with 101 points, and the progressive Pilgrims can hit the ground running at home to Huddersfield.

Home comforts were key to Plymouth’s success last season as they won 20 of their 23 league games at their Devon base, keeping 11 clean sheets.

And with a welcome reception expected, Plymouth should use that to their advantage against a Huddersfield side who face a dreaded 626-mile round trip having underwhelmed on their travels last season.

Neil Warnock was able to guide the Terriers to safety but they lost 13 of their 23 away games, failing to score on ten occasions.

Plymouth’s leading striker Niall Ennis has departed for Blackburn but Steven Schumacher has been able to re-acquire the services of loan talents Finn Azaz, Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have been slow to act in the transfer window. Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell and defender Tom Edwards are their only two new arrivals, hinting at another season of struggle.

Cambridge v Oxford

After parting company with Sam Smith, Joe Ironside and Harvey Knibbs - the source of 25 of their 41 goals in League One last season - a much-changed Cambridge may need time before they hit their stride.

Oxford, on the other hand, have had a successful summer of recruitment under Liam Manning, and Cardiff’s Mark Harris and Ruben Rodrigues of Notts County are two eye-catching arrivals in the final third.

The U’s narrowly avoided relegation last season but improved markedly following Manning’s appointment in March and while they could surprise a few this campaign, Cambridge manager Mark Bonner has a tough rebuild on his hands.

Blackpool v Burton

Neil Critchley has been re-appointed as Blackpool attempt to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, but the Tangerines may have been overrated for their opening clash with Burton.

Blackpool are likely to make their presence felt now they have dropped in grade but it can often take time to adjust and they will have to do so without the goals of star striker Jerry Yates, who has sealed a move to Swansea.

Burton finished 15th in the third tier last season but there is room for significant improvement under Dino Maamria and they have been busy in the transfer window with 12 new arrivals.

Those fresh faces include Morecambe and Barrow’s leading scorers of last season in Cole Stockton and Josh Gordon and, having lost only six of their final 20 games in League One last term, they look overpriced to avoid defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Grimsby v AFC Wimbledon

Grimsby ended last season with a final-day win at home to AFC Wimbledon and they can get the new campaign up and running by beating the Wombles again at Blundell Park.

The Mariners finished 11th last season, while also enjoying a dream run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, and they are sure to perform well again under Paul Hurst after some strong business in the off-season.

They finished that campaign ten positions and 13 points above Wimbledon, who struggled on the road and failed to win any of their final 11 away games.

While Grimsby look stronger, the jury is still out on Wimbledon and losing the creative talents of Ethan Chislett to Port Vale won’t help their cause.

Grimsby suffered only one defeat in their final ten home league games last term, winning the final three, and they can start the new campaign in style.

Accumulator

Plymouth 6-5, Derby 4-6, Grimsby Evs, Wrexham 4-6

£1 acca returns £12.22 with bet365

First goalscorer

Andy Cook Crawley v Bradford

at 4-1 bet365

Bradford hotshot Andy Cook clinched last season’s Golden Boot with 28 goals and, having already been off the mark in pre-season, he can continue where he left off against League Two’s relegation favourites Crawley.

