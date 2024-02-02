Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Kick-offs from 12.30pm

Best bets

Hull

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Leyton Orient

3pts 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Lincoln draw no bet

3pts 8-11 general

Bradford

2pts 29-20 Coral

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Hull v Millwall

The vast majority of Premier League clubs were reluctant to splash the cash during the January transfer window but Championship promotion-chasers Hull have been on a frantic shopping spree and some of their new acquisitions could be key to defeating Millwall at the MKM Stadium.

Ambitious Hull owner Acun Ilicali sanctioned seven winter deals as Billy Sharp, Ivor Pandur and Abdulkadir Omur arrived on permanent deals and Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles, Noah Ohio and Anass Zaroury joined on a loan basis.

Ilicali's moves could be game-changers in the battle for playoff places because several of the incoming players possess the necessary quality to make an immediate impact.

Carvalho became an instant hit with Hull fans by opening his account with the winning goal in a hard-fought 1-0 success at Sunderland a fortnight ago.

Tigers manager Liam Rosenior is sure to enjoy working with Carvalho and he must be looking forward to utilising proven Championship players Giles and Zaroury, who arrived this week on temporary deals from Luton and Burnley.

All three could have a key role to play this weekend and Rosenior's options could be further enhanced by key attacker Jaden Philogene, who is pushing to return after a spell on the sidelines.

There is sure to be a sense of anticipation in the stands and Millwall may struggle to cope with the occasion.

The Lions have worked hard in recent years to establish themselves as a top-half Championship team but they have regressed over the last six months and are 13 points worse off than they were at the same stage as last term.

Millwall should have enough to stave off the drop but they have taken only one point from their last three games and are unlikely to add to their tally this weekend.

Leyton Orient v Carlisle

Leyton Orient have been as impressive as any League One side in 2024 and they can stretch their unbeaten sequence to seven by defeating relegation-threatened Carlisle in the capital.

The Londoners faced an initial period of adjustment after last season's League Two title triumph but they have settled into their stride and are not without hope of making a late dash towards the playoffs.

Over recent weeks Orient have posted hugely impressive victories away to Portsmouth and Bolton, and they should breeze past the second-bottom Cumbrians, who are staring relegation in the face after four successive defeats.

Burton v Lincoln

Mid-table Lincoln have seen their League One playoff hopes fade, but they impressed in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Peterborough and can snap a winless sequence of nine league games by beating Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Imps lacked a cutting edge for much of this season but they have looked more threatening in recent weeks with Luton loanee Joe Taylor partnering academy graduate Freddie Draper in attack.

Michael Skubala's side had the better chances against promotion-chasing Posh and they can get the better of Burton, who have won just one of their last six fixtures.

Bradford v AFC Wimbledon

Bradford are in need of a reset after going seven League Two games without a victory and they can respond by defeating AFC Wimbledon at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have not quite given up on reaching the top seven and they can make some inroads on ninth-placed Wimbledon, who are missing suspended defenders Huseyin Biler and Paul Kalambayi.

Accumulator

Hull 21-20, Leyton Orient 8-11, Bradford 29-20, Crawley 11-10

£1 acca returns £18.25 with Coral

First goalscorer

Dan Udoh Shrewsbury v Cambridge

at 6-1 general

Shrewsbury's Dan Udoh is a talented League One striker who has had a difficult season but he hit the opener in last Saturday's 2-0 success at Northampton and could repeat the trick against Cambridge at the Croud Meadow.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.