Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Charlton v Peterborough

The League One promotion race is extremely tight with four points covering the top four teams but third-placed Peterborough have been making relentless progress and they can secure another three points away to mid-table Charlton.

All of the top four clubs are pushing for a top-two finish and the desire to avoid an extended season is particularly strong for Posh, who famously squandered a four-goal advantage in last season's playoff semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Peterborough were devastated after their penalty shootout defeat at Hillsborough and they were probably still clearing their heads at the start of this season when suffering three defeats among their opening six league matches.

However, Darren Ferguson's men moved on from those early setbacks and they travel to Charlton having lost just one of their last 19 league fixtures.

The Posh kicked off 2024 with a superb 3-2 victory away to Derby and should face an easier task against the Addicks, who are falling well below pre-season expectations.

Charlton had expected to at least mount a playoff push but they are winless in seven league matches and are 13 points adrift of the top six.

The Londoners' promotion hopes are fading fast and they might have to take on Peterborough without top scorer Alfie May, who has missed the last two matches with a back injury.

With or without May Charlton should struggle to cope with in-form Posh, who looks a solid bet to register a 15th league win of the campaign.

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough shrugged aside an injury crisis to register a superb 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final but they may struggle to hit the same heights when taking on Millwall in the Championship.

Winning promotion is Boro's top priority and there is work to be done with Michael Carrick's side positioned four points outside the top six.

Fifteenth-placed Millwall are only four points worse off in the congested Championship table and they should be feeling confident after winning their last three league fixtures.

The Lions are going the right way under rookie manager Joe Edwards and are facing Middlesbrough at the right time.

Boro striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and left-back Alex Bangura were added to the injured contingent during the hard-fought success over Chelsea and their absences could contribute to a defeat at the Den.

Reading v Port Vale

Reading are three points inside the League One relegation zone but they are unbeaten in six league games and have every chance of securing a home win over Port Vale.

Ruben Selles's Royals have registered successive home wins and look a solid bet to overcome the injury-hit Valiants, who were beaten 2-1 at Carlisle on their last road trip.

Morecambe v Mansfield

Mansfield sustained their second League Two loss of the season when succumbing 1-0 at home to Crewe last Saturday but they should bounce back with a comfortable away victory over Morecambe.

Nigel Clough's Stags are extremely consistent and should be far too strong for the Shrimps, who are reeling from the departures of loanees Eli King, Michael Mellon and Tom Bloxham, who have been recalled by respective parent clubs Cardiff, Burnley and Shrewsbury.

Veteran Wycombe striker Sam Vokes has netted in each of his last two league appearances and his aerial power could be key to breaking the deadlock at home to Lincoln.

