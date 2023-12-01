Expert EFL and FA Cup second round predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Northampton v Portsmouth

Northampton's rearranged fixture with Portsmouth is the only League One clash of the weekend – and it could produce a surprise result with the mid-table Cobblers in with an excellent chance of victory.

Portsmouth make the trip to Sixfields needing just a single point to dislodge Bolton at the top of the table, so they are sure to be highly motivated. However, they could also be short of firepower with 11-goal top scorer Colby Bishop expected to miss out.

Bishop opened the scoring in Pompey's 2-0 midweek win at Burton but he suffered an ankle injury just before the break and finished the night sporting a protective boot.

Aside from scoring lots of goals, Bishop is the focal point to Portsmouth's attack and there is no like-for-like replacement in Pompey's squad.

Good teams often find a way to cope without key players but Portsmouth will be up against one of the form sides in the division.

A month ago Northampton were languishing in 20th place with just one point separating them from the drop zone. But they have responded with three successive league wins including Tuesday's 2-1 success away to Blackpool, which Cobblers boss Jon Brady described as one of the best moments of his managerial career.

Brady's bunch are up to 13th and they look great value to move into the top half with a home success.

Ipswich v Coventry

After winning only two of five league games in November, Ipswich were back to their best in Wednesday's 3-1 home victory over Millwall.

The Tractor Boys have won eight of their nine home games in the Championship, scoring 28 goals in the process, and can add another three points to their tally against Coventry.

Ipswich are averaging 3.11 goals per home league game this term and may have too much pace and quality for the Sky Blues, who are 20 points adrift of their hosts.

Coventry were a penalty shootout away from securing a place in this season's Premier League, but they sold top scorer Victor Gyokeres to Benfica in the summer and have found it tough to move on.

Mark Robins' side have won their last two league games, but they are yet to defeat a top-six side and could become the latest side to leave Portman Road empty-handed.

Crewe v Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers are having a solid season in League One, taking 24 points from 18 games, and can advance to the FA Cup third round for the fourth time in five years by defeating League Two highflyers Crewe.

The Pirates were 7-2 winners at home to non-league Whitby in the previous round and could be too strong for the injury-hit Railwaymen, who drew 1-1 away to League Two basement boys Sutton United on Tuesday.

Stevenage v Port Vale

League One promotions hopefuls Stevenage are 17 points better off than lowly Port Vale in the third-tier standings but the formbook could be turned upside down in Saturday's FA Cup second-round tie.

Vale's aptitude for knockout football has taken them to the EFL Cup quarter-finals and it could help them spring an FA Cup surprise against Stevenage, who are set to give some fringe players a run-out.

Accumulator

Ipswich 4-5, Leeds 3-4, Blackpool 1-2, Bristol Rovers 6-5

£1 acca returns £10.39 with Coral

First goalscorer

Crysencio Summerville Leeds v Middlesbrough

at 7-1 BoyleSports

Outstanding Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville has contributed seven goals and six assists in this season's Championship and he the Dutch ace could break the deadlock against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

