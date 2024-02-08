Aaron Ashley: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Tottenham v Brighton

3pm Saturday

2pts Evs general

Fleetwood or draw double chance v Lincoln

3pm Saturday

2pts 5-6 general

Milan to beat Napoli

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 19-20 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Tottenham v Brighton

3pm Saturday

Goal backers have had no need to look beyond Tottenham in the Premier League this season for their thrills and last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Everton was their fifth straight match to yield at least four goals.

There have been 84 goals scored in Spurs’ 23 league matches this term, an average of 3.65 per game, and that service should continue in a free-flowing clash with Brighton.

Spurs will be seeking revenge for December’s 4-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium and they will fancy their chances in north London, where they have claimed maximum points in eight of their 11 top-flight matches, given Brighton’s rotten road record.

The Seagulls were blown away in a 4-0 dismantling against Luton at Kenilworth Road on their last away trip, meaning they have won only one of their last nine games on their travels.

However, for all their attacking talents, the high line Tottenham deploy under Ange Postecoglou comes with its flaws and Brighton have the pace and guile to exploit it.

Tottenham have kept only one clean sheet in 14 league games since October and both teams have scored in 17 of their last 20 league encounters.

The top-four chasing hosts warrant odds-on favouritism but 11 of their 23 league games have featured over 3.5 goals and this has the potential to turn into another goalfest.

Best EFL bet

Lincoln v Fleetwood

3pm Saturday

Something has clicked for Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood in recent outings and the Cod Army have taken seven points from their last three League One matches to renew their survival hopes.

Fleetwood had gone 12 league games without a win prior to last Saturday’s 3-0 success at home to Port Vale and they built on that in no uncertain terms with Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers.

That should have gone a long way to restoring belief in the battle to beat the drop and they can stretch their unbeaten run to four at Lincoln, who ended a nine-game winless run with last weekend’s gritty 1-0 success at Burton.

The Imps have won only one of their last ten home games in League One, failing to score in five of those matches, and look uneasy favourites.

Best European bet

Milan v Napoli

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

Napoli have to wait a little longer before they can welcome back top scorer Victor Osimhen, who has inspired Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, and that may leave them vulnerable away at Milan.

The Serie A champions are faltering badly in their title defence and after 22 games they find themselves seventh, 22 points off leaders Inter and four behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Walter Mazzarri’s men are 14 points behind third-placed Milan too, and they head to San Siro having failed to score in four straight away league games.

With defeats to nil at Juventus, Roma and Torino since the start of December, Gli Azzurri are easy to oppose against a Milan side who have lost only one of their last 12 league matches.

The Rossoneri have won eight of their 11 home league fixtures this season and they have been racking up goals with ease, scoring three times in six of their last ten top-flight matches.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Luton

The Hatters have lost only one of their last six league games and, having won 4-0 at home to Brighton in their previous home outing, should be backed to see off a Sheffield United side that have taken only two points from 11 away matches.

Blowout

Barnsley

The Tykes are in the League One playoff shake-up but they face a stern test at home to Orient, who have lost only one of their last ten, winning seven of those games.

Accumulator

Luton 8-11, Sunderland 1-2, Mansfield 3-4, MK Dons 4-5. £1 accumulator returns £8.27 with bet365.

Both teams to score

Games at Tottenham 2-5, Nottingham Forest 8-13, Reading 8-13, Grimsby 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £6.25 with Hills.

