Aaron Ashley: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Newcastle draw no bet v Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 4-5 bet365

Harrogate to beat Rochdale

12.30pm Monday

1pt Evs bet365, Coral

Over 2.5 Bayern Munich goals v Werder Bremen

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 4-5 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Newcastle v Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

Newcastle are one of only four teams to have left the Emirates with a positive result this season – and the Magpies are fancied to put the final nail in the coffin of Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes when the sides reconvene on Tyneside.

The feelgood factor has turned St James’ Park into a cauldron this season and Sunday at 4.30pm is the prime slot for the Toon Army to again roar on their team to victory towards the end of a stellar campaign which looks destined to end with Champions League football.

Football fans in the North East are up there with the best in the country when things are going well and Liverpool remain the only team of the 16 who have tried this season to make a successful raid on St James’ Park.

Even then, Newcastle saw their number one shot-stopper Nick Pope sent off after just 12 minutes and the Magpies were a tad unfortunate to lose having won the expected-goals count 2.09 to 1.92.

But since that defeat the Magpies have brushed aside Manchester United 2-0 on home soil, posting an expected-goal figure of 3.86, and hit Tottenham for six.

Arsenal may have snapped a four-game winless run in the Premier League against Chelsea on Tuesday, but the beleaguered Blues were dire in that 3-1 defeat.

Prior to that, the Gunners had lost 4-1 at Manchester City, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at home Southampton and been held to 2-2 draws at Liverpool and West Ham.

Arsenal’s attacking quality cannot be denied but Mikel Arteta’s side are without a Premier League clean sheet in seven matches and William Saliba’s injury layoff has really unsettled them.

With Gabriel Magalhaes limping off in midweek, Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior may be paired at the heart of the Gunners’ defence, an area Alexander Isak and co would be fancied to exploit.

Best EFL bet

Harrogate v Rochdale

12.30pm Monday

With Harrogate safe and Rochdale relegated there is nothing riding on this final-day League Two clash, but the North Yorkshire hosts have been flying in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Simon Weaver’s side were once at risk of relegation but they have thrived under pressure, losing only three of their last 17 matches.

Harrogate have recorded back-to-back wins at Newport and Mansfield. And, having also gone seven games unbeaten at home, they should be keen to send their supporters into the summer filled with optimism for next season.

A series of off-field issues have brought an end to Dale’s 102-year stay in the Football League and they have won only twice in their last 15 attempts on the road.

Best European bet

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

Bayern are being made to work hard by Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race, but the table-topping Bavarians can turn on the style at Werder Bremen.

Three wins in six is not necessarily the form of champions but it shouldn’t be long until Bayern’s attacking stars click into gear and the River Islanders look there for the taking.

Bremen appear all-but safe in the Bundesliga and last weekend they were beaten 2-1 at second-bottom Schalke, which was the tenth time in their last 11 games that they had conceded at least twice.

The hosts have the third-worst defence in the German top flight and could be blown away by Bayern, who were 3-1 winners at the Weserstadion last season and won November’s reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena 6-1.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Oxford

Midday Sunday

Back-to-back wins over Cheltenham and Forest Green have virtually secured Oxford's safety in League One and they should finish on a high at home to an all-but relegated Accrington, who have lost nine of their last 11.

Blowout

MK Dons

Midday Sunday

Despite being winless in seven League One games, a relegation-threatened Dons are strong favourites to win at a Burton side who have lost only one of their last nine at home, recording wins over playoff protagonists Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

Accumulator

Liverpool 4-9, Oxford 3-5, Harrogate Evs, Salford 1-2. £1 accumulator returns £6.91 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Tottenham 7-10, Nice 17-20, Hoffenheim 6-10. £1 treble returns £5.03 with Hills.

