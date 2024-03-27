Thursday's Women's Champions League predictions and betting odds

Where to watch Thursday's Women's Champions League

Brann v Barcelona

TNT Sports 2 & DAZN, 5.45pm Thursday

Paris St-Germain v Hacken

TNT Sports 1 & DAZN, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Paris St-Germain & both teams to score

1pt 11-8 bet365

Thursday's Women's Champions League predictions

The line-up for the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League will be known on Thursday night and it would be a huge surprise if it did not include Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as they look to build on the 2-1 wins they gained in the away legs of their last-eight clashes.

PSG are aiming for their fourth appearance in the semis in the last five seasons and are expected to build on the victory they gained in Sweden against Hacken last week.

An 11th straight home victory would be more than enough to see them through and Hacken will be concerned that they will need to keep striker Tabitha Chawinga in check as she looks to score in her seventh consecutive match.

Ten goals in ten matches means the Malawian is a huge threat but it is worth noting that the Parisians have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 home Champions League matches.

Defeats have come in that period against Chelsea, Lyon, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich and while Hacken cannot be considered on a par with that company, there seems to be a flaw there and the Swedes can at least make their mark, as they did in a 2-1 group-stage defeat last season.

The other quarter-final is considered even more one-sided, which is not a surprise as Barcelona have conceded just four goals in 20 home matches this season.

Brann gave them a run for their money in the first leg in Norway, but it is difficult to see them threatening and there is little encouragement to get involved from a betting perspective.

