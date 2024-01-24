Thursday Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in the Women's Champions League
Best bets
Benfica to beat Rosengard
DAZN, 5.45pm Thursday
1pt 3-4 bet365
Women's Champions League football predictions
There are four Women's Champions League group games scheduled for Thursday and Benfica look a fine bet to see off Rosengard in one of the earlier kick-offs.
A win for Benfica would secure them a spot in the knockout stages, whereas their opponents can no longer progress from Group A.
Rosengard have lost all four of their matches in the section, shipping 16 goals in the process and scoring once.
And despite losing 5-0 to Barcelona in their group opener, Benfica responded with successive home wins over Rosengard and Eintracht Frankfurt, who they then drew with on matchday four.
Benfica dominated in the 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, winning the shot count 17-6, and can do the double when these sides clash on Swedish soil.
Elsewhere, Barcelona are 1-66 to see off Eintracht Frankfurt in Group A's other fixture and a tight match could be on the cards when Brann and Slavia Prague clash in Group B with both sides targeting second spot behind Lyon.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 24 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 12:55, 24 January 2024
- Bournemouth v Swansea predictions, odds and betting tips: Cherries can pick off attack-minded Swans
- Fulham v Liverpool Betting Offer: Get £50 in Bet Builder Bets from Paddy Power for the EFL Carabao Cup
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 24: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Fulham v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Cottagers can make it a close encounter
- Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women predictions and betting odds
- Bournemouth v Swansea predictions, odds and betting tips: Cherries can pick off attack-minded Swans
- Fulham v Liverpool Betting Offer: Get £50 in Bet Builder Bets from Paddy Power for the EFL Carabao Cup
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 24: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Fulham v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Cottagers can make it a close encounter
- Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women predictions and betting odds