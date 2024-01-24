Thursday Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Benfica to beat Rosengard

DAZN, 5.45pm Thursday

1pt 3-4 bet365

Women's Champions League football predictions

There are four Women's Champions League group games scheduled for Thursday and Benfica look a fine bet to see off Rosengard in one of the earlier kick-offs.

A win for Benfica would secure them a spot in the knockout stages, whereas their opponents can no longer progress from Group A.

Rosengard have lost all four of their matches in the section, shipping 16 goals in the process and scoring once.

And despite losing 5-0 to Barcelona in their group opener, Benfica responded with successive home wins over Rosengard and Eintracht Frankfurt, who they then drew with on matchday four.

Benfica dominated in the 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, winning the shot count 17-6, and can do the double when these sides clash on Swedish soil.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are 1-66 to see off Eintracht Frankfurt in Group A's other fixture and a tight match could be on the cards when Brann and Slavia Prague clash in Group B with both sides targeting second spot behind Lyon.

