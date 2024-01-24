Racing Post logo
Football tips

Thursday Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in the Women's Champions League

Benfica Women are looking to book their spot in the knockout stages of the Women's Champions League
Benfica Women are looking to book their spot in the knockout stages of the Women's Champions LeagueCredit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Best bets

Benfica to beat Rosengard
DAZN, 5.45pm Thursday
1pt 3-4 bet365

Women's Champions League football predictions

There are four Women's Champions League group games scheduled for Thursday and Benfica look a fine bet to see off Rosengard in one of the earlier kick-offs.

A win for Benfica would secure them a spot in the knockout stages, whereas their opponents can no longer progress from Group A.

Rosengard have lost all four of their matches in the section, shipping 16 goals in the process and scoring once.

And despite losing 5-0 to Barcelona in their group opener, Benfica responded with successive home wins over Rosengard and Eintracht Frankfurt, who they then drew with on matchday four.

Benfica dominated in the 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, winning the shot count 17-6, and can do the double when these sides clash on Swedish soil.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are 1-66 to see off Eintracht Frankfurt in Group A's other fixture and a tight match could be on the cards when Brann and Slavia Prague clash in Group B with both sides targeting second spot behind Lyon. 

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 24 January 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 12:55, 24 January 2024

