The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Steve Davies

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The Early Bird best bets

Arsenal vs Coventry City - Over 0.5 Away Goals

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Birmingham vs Bristol City - Draw or Bristol City Double Chance

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Stevenage to beat Oxford

1pt 29-10 Hills

Northampton to beat Crewe

1pt 11-5 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Arsenal vs Coventry City

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Friday

Arsenal kicked off last season rustily, getting largely outplayed at Old Trafford by Manchester United in a game they somehow managed to win 1-0.

This season, because of the rigours of a World Cup summer, they are likely to go into Friday night's Emirates opener against Coventry still behind the eight-ball in preparation terms despite their Community Shield efforts.

Their summer friendly results have been mixed but they conceded eight goals in four matches against overseas opposition so this really does look like a good time for Coventry to be going to Holloway.

Frank Lampard's men, fresh from beating Monaco 2-0 and with Gus Hamer back to pull strings, are clearly buoyant and can be a threat when they get time on the ball.

Odds on Coventry scoring have been shortening over the last few days and anything around the 13-10 mark looks really attractive.

Best Championship bet

Birmingham vs Bristol City

Sky Sports+, 12.30pm Saturday

It has to be said that Bristol City have made a ropey start but the danger of over-reacting is writ large on the weekend coupon.

City have played two games at Ashton Gate under Michael Skubala and lost them both, 1-0 to Walsall and 2-0 to Millwall, both Lions' goals coming after the hosts had been reduced to ten men.

Skubala has made abundant signings and this project will improve especially if he reinserts Scott Twine into the starting 11.

So City go to Birmingham being written off but maybe getting away from the Gate is a blessing for Bristol.

The Blues, who mustered just two shots on target in a grim 0-0 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday, are strong at home but this is too early against a potentially very decent City side to be interested in them at odds-on.

Best League One bet

Stevenage vs Oxford United

3pm Saturday

Stevenage rarely put a foot wrong at Broadhall Way last season and they look more than capable of marking their first home game of the season with a win.

Borough are only slight favourites yet this looks like the right fixture at the right time against Oxford, who can't buy players and have been given a couple of workings over already by Orient and the promoted MK Dons.

That they battled to get a 2-2 draw against Milton Keynes is commendable but they are going to have to roll up their sleeves to repel Borough, who have won 2-1 at Wycombe in the EFL Cup and come from behind to draw 1-1 at Burton.

Best League Two bet

Crewe vs Northampton

3pm Saturday

Relegated Northampton missed an opportunity on Saturday when they dominated a modest Swindon side but came away with only a 0-0 draw.

They were the better team, just lacked a cutting edge, but they can definitely get three points at Crewe.

Alex were really poor at Crawley at the weekend, needing the Sussex bunch to be reduced to nine men before scoring the only goal of the game.

There is very little to like about this Crewe side and Northampton ought to have the class to be able to go to Gresty and get the win.

Read more from our experts:

Football accumulator tips for Monday, August 17: Back our acca at 9-2

Cardiff vs Wrexham predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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