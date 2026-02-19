The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Steve Davies

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Early Bird best bets

Sunderland to beat Fulham

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday

2pts 17-10 bet365, Paddy Power

Cardiff to beat Plymouth

3pm Saturday

3pts 13-10 Paddy Power

Toulouse to beat Paris FC

Ligue 1+, 6pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best Premier League bet

Sunderland vs Fulham

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday

The Stadium of Light has finally been sacked, pillagers from Liverpool plundering three points from the Black Cats on their raid on Wearside last week.

That it took until February for Sunderland to finally lose a home game, and that it required the reigning Premier League champions to do it, tells you everything about what a remarkable season the Mackems are enjoying, especially at their home venue.

And to prove the loss to the champs was exceptional, back Regis Le Bris' men to get back to winning ways at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Just two points separates Sunderland in 11th from Fulham, immediately below them in 12th, but their home and away records are starkly different.

Sunderland have won seven of 13 at home, held title rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa, with Pep Guardiola's men and Liverpool the only sides to stop them scoring.

In contrast, Fulham have managed just three away league wins, the last of which was at Christmas at ailing West Ham. Only Bournemouth, Leeds and Burnley have conceded more goals on their travels.

Best EFL bet

Plymouth vs Cardiff

3pm Saturday

Big clubs dropping down into League One are supposed to have a hard time – though no one told Cardiff that was the usual script.

The gnashing of teeth that accompanied their plunge out of the Championship has been replaced by laughter and joy as they make light work of things in the third tier.

Twelve points clear of third-placed Bolton (with a game in hand) and unbeaten since before Christmas, Brian Barry-Murphy's men are simply a cut above the rest.

They head for Home Park to take on an improving Plymouth – the same Argyle the Bluebirds crushed 4-0 in South Wales in August - and are hard to dislike.

They have already won at supposed fortresses such as Luton and Bradford plus Burnley and Wrexham in cups, and even gave Rotherham a man start on their last away day courtesy of Ryan Wintle's early red and still won 3-0.

Argyle are arguably in the playoff conversation, though no thanks to their home form – only Port Vale have won fewer points than the Green Army in front of their own fans.

Best European bet

Toulouse vs Paris FC

6pm Saturday

Talk of European qualification has been put on the back burner in Toulouse following consecutive losses at Angers and Le Havre.

Players and fans had a stand-off after the 2-1 loss at ten-man Le Havre and it's worth betting enough good came from the subsequent team talk that Toulouse will be better this weekend.

Their home form is solid enough – three losses, two at the hands of PSG and Lens – and Paris are struggling, one place above the relegation zone.

Paris like to be positive, like to get on the ball and do like to press – and that actually plays into Toulouse's hands.

All of their eight wins this season have been in games where they had less than 50 per cent possession, including a famous 1-0 win over Strasbourg where they had just 28 per cent. And they were the home side.

Paris' style should suit Les Violets down to the ground.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Luton to beat Burton 5-6 with bet365

Jack Wilshere's men have not lost at Kenilworth Road in League One since October and the Hatters can continue that sequence by seeing off Burton.

Weekend longshot

Volendam 5-1 with bet365

Three wins in five, including a 2-1 success over PSV, suggests Volendam can land a big price at NAC Breda, whose only win in 12 was at Eredivisie back-markers Heracles.

The Early Bird acca

Manchester City 9-20

Southampton 11-20

Cardiff 5-4

Utrecht 6-10

£1 accumulator returns £8.09 with bet365

Both Teams To Score Treble

Hull vs QPR 3-4

Bristol Rovers vs Grimsby 8-11

Cologne vs Hoffenheim 8-15.

£1 accumulator returns £4.63 with Hills

Read more:

