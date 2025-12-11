The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

The Early Bird best bets

Everton or draw double chance vs Chelsea

3pm Saturday

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Draw in Oxford vs Preston

Sky Sports+, 12.30pm Saturday

2pts 11-5 general

Cagliari or draw double chance vs Atalanta

DAZN, 7.45pm Saturday

1pt 9-4 general

Recommended 4/5 £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Register (excl 05/04/25), deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Premier League bet

Chelsea vs Everton

3pm Saturday

This time last year, Chelsea's eight-game winning streak ended with a grim 0-0 draw at Everton and the Toffees could be awkward opponents for the Blues this weekend.

Chelsea followed last December's stalemate at Goodison Park with league defeats to Fulham and Ipswich so Blues fans may be fearing another midwinter slump.

They dug deep to draw 1-1 with leaders Arsenal despite having Moises Caicedo sent off in the first half and the influential midfielder serves the final game of his suspension on Saturday.

The Blues lost 3-1 at Leeds and drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in their first two games without Caicedo and they let slip a 1-0 half-time lead to lose 2-1 at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Everton showed extraordinary resilience to win 1-0 at Manchester United after Idrissa Gueye's early red card for an altercation with teammate Michael Keane.

They have won four of their last five league matches to nil, restricting Bournemouth to five shots on their last away trip, and may well frustrate Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Best EFL bet

Oxford vs Preston

Sky Sports+, 12.30pm Saturday



Preston's draw against free-scoring Championship leaders Coventry on Tuesday was an impressive result given that North End had centre-back Liam Lindsay sent off before half-time.

Daniel Jebbison's 76th-minute goal earned the ten men a fourth 1-1 draw in their last six league matches and another stalemate could be on the cards at Oxford.

Preston's matches usually keep draw backers interested. Eight of their 20 Championship games have ended all square and only two of the other dozen – 2-0 wins over Charlton and Southampton – were decided by more than one goal.

Oxford are just one place above the relegation zone but they are hard to beat on their own patch, drawing with leaders Coventry, second-placed Middlesbrough and third-placed Millwall.

Their last home result was a surprise 2-1 win over promotion contenders Ipswich and they have also drawn two of their last three away games, at Norwich and Blackburn.

Best European bet

Atalanta vs Cagliari

DAZN, 7.45pm Saturday



Atalanta roared back to beat Chelsea in the Champions League this week but they look too short for Saturday's Serie A clash with Cagliari.

Only two points separate the mid-table rivals and Cagliari ended a nine-game winless streak in the league by beating ten-man Roma 1-0 last weekend.

They competed well in their previous two matches, a 2-1 league loss at Juventus and a 9-8 penalty-shootout defeat to champions Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

Remarkably, Atalanta have more Champions League victories this season – four from six games – than Serie A wins – just three in 14 matches – and their midweek exertions mean they are vulnerable favourites.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Coventry 3-4 with Hills

The Championship leaders dropped points in their last two games but should bounce back against Bristol City, whose four away wins all came against bottom-eight teams.

Weekend longshot

Martin Odegaard to score from outside the penalty area vs Wolves 12-1 with Hills

The Arsenal captain had three shots on target, all from outside the box, against Aston Villa last weekend and his early long-range strike was saved against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Early Bird acca

Coventry 3-4

Stockport 11-10

Eintracht Frankfurt 7-10

Hoffenheim 3-4

£1 accumulator returns £10.93 with Hills

Both Teams To Score Treble

Norwich vs Southampton 4-7

Leicester vs Ipswich 8-11

Newport County vs Fleetwood 7-10

£1 accumulator returns £4.62 with Coral

