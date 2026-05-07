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The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton
Weekend football tips – early value from our expert in the Premier League, EFL and Europe, plus 9-1 and 4-1 accas
The Early Bird best bets
One or both teams not to score in Fulham vs Bournemouth
3pm Saturday
2pts 13-8 bet365, Hills
Bolton to beat Bradford
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday
3pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Over 3.5 goals in Rennes vs Paris FC
Ligue1+, 8pm Sunday
3pts 5-4 Hills
Best Premier League bet
Fulham vs Bournemouth
3pm Saturday
Bournemouth are bidding to extend their 15-match unbeaten run in the Premier League when they travel to Fulham on Saturday.
The Cherries eased past a distracted Crystal Palace side 3-0 last weekend but they can expect more resistance from the Cottagers, who have won five of their last seven home league matches.
The last of those victories was a 1-0 success against Aston Villa, who forced Bernd Leno into just one save, and another tight game looks likely against Bournemouth.
Andoni Iraola's men have been involved in some dramatic matches this season but their unbeaten sequence also includes goalless stalemates against West Ham in February and Brentford and Burnley in March.
Both teams have scored in only one of Fulham's last eight matches in all competitions and goals may not flow freely on the banks of the Thames this weekend.
Either side of the Villa victory, Marco Silva's side drew 0-0 at Brentford and lost 3-0 at Arsenal, mustering only one shot on target in those two games.
Best EFL bet
Bolton vs Bradford
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday
Bolton are favourites for League One playoff glory and they can take a big step towards the Championship by beating Bradford in the home leg of their semi-final tie.
Bradford finished fourth in the regular-season standings, two points clear of fifth-placed Bolton, and the teams drew 1-1 at Valley Parade late last month.
Bolton were the better team that day, hitting the woodwork through classy winger Amario Cozier-Duberry and restricting their hosts to just two shots on target.
Bradford's away form is a major concern as they lost seven of their last 11 regular-season road fixtures.
They were brushed aside 3-0 at Bolton in the EFL Trophy in December and may struggle to turn the tables in Saturday's high-stakes encounter.
Best European bet
Rennes vs Paris FC
Ligue1+, 8pm Sunday
Paris FC have made an impressive return to the top flight of French football and their late-season fireworks display should continue at Rennes this weekend.
The Parisians eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup in January and their last six Ligue 1 results include handsome wins over Le Havre (3-2), Monaco (4-1), Metz (3-1) and Brest (4-0).
Hosts Rennes are also finishing the season well so over 3.5 goals looks a good bet at odds-against.
They lost 4-2 away to third-placed Lyon last weekend but had won eight of their previous ten matches and striker Esteban Lepaul is the top scorer in the division.
Rennes's last five league matches featured 11, 11, ten, 13 and 14 shots on target and in-form Paris FC are unlikely to park the bus on their trip to Brittany.
Bankers, longshots and acca tips
The Early Bird banker
Roma to beat Parma 3-5 general
Resurgent Roma have won four of their last six Serie A games to nil and can boost their Champions League qualification hopes with victory in Parma.
Weekend longshot
No goalscorer in Sevilla vs Espanyol 15-2 with bet365
A cagey La Liga contest is expected when struggling Sevilla host Espanyol, who have scored only once in their last five matches.
The Early Bird acca
Liverpool 17-20
Manchester United 10-11
Roma 3-5
Mainz 3-4
£1 accumulator returns £9.89 with Coral and Ladbrokes
Both Teams To Score Treble
Middlesbrough vs Southampton 4-5
Burnley vs Aston Villa 3-4
Metz vs Lorient 8-13
£1 accumulator returns £5.10 with Hills
Read more from our football experts:
Championship playoffs: Slick Saints are undoubtedly the team to beat
League One playoffs: Bolton can make it third time lucky in bid for promotion
League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season
Hull vs Millwall predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
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Published on inFootball
Last updated
- League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season
- Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
- Championship playoffs: Slick Saints undoubtedly the team to beat
- League One playoffs: Trotters to make it third time lucky in bid for promotion
- Weekend Jury: 'It’s hard to argue that they should be 10-11 to beat any Premier League team, especially with their awful home form'
- League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season
- Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
- Championship playoffs: Slick Saints undoubtedly the team to beat
- League One playoffs: Trotters to make it third time lucky in bid for promotion
- Weekend Jury: 'It’s hard to argue that they should be 10-11 to beat any Premier League team, especially with their awful home form'