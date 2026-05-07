The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

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The Early Bird best bets

One or both teams not to score in Fulham vs Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

2pts 13-8 bet365, Hills

Bolton to beat Bradford

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday

3pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Over 3.5 goals in Rennes vs Paris FC

Ligue1+, 8pm Sunday

3pts 5-4 Hills

Best Premier League bet

Fulham vs Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

Bournemouth are bidding to extend their 15-match unbeaten run in the Premier League when they travel to Fulham on Saturday.

The Cherries eased past a distracted Crystal Palace side 3-0 last weekend but they can expect more resistance from the Cottagers, who have won five of their last seven home league matches.

The last of those victories was a 1-0 success against Aston Villa, who forced Bernd Leno into just one save, and another tight game looks likely against Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola's men have been involved in some dramatic matches this season but their unbeaten sequence also includes goalless stalemates against West Ham in February and Brentford and Burnley in March.

Both teams have scored in only one of Fulham's last eight matches in all competitions and goals may not flow freely on the banks of the Thames this weekend.

Either side of the Villa victory, Marco Silva's side drew 0-0 at Brentford and lost 3-0 at Arsenal, mustering only one shot on target in those two games.

Best EFL bet

Bolton vs Bradford

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday

Bolton are favourites for League One playoff glory and they can take a big step towards the Championship by beating Bradford in the home leg of their semi-final tie.

Bradford finished fourth in the regular-season standings, two points clear of fifth-placed Bolton, and the teams drew 1-1 at Valley Parade late last month.

Bolton were the better team that day, hitting the woodwork through classy winger Amario Cozier-Duberry and restricting their hosts to just two shots on target.

Bradford's away form is a major concern as they lost seven of their last 11 regular-season road fixtures.

They were brushed aside 3-0 at Bolton in the EFL Trophy in December and may struggle to turn the tables in Saturday's high-stakes encounter.

Best European bet

Rennes vs Paris FC

Ligue1+, 8pm Sunday

Paris FC have made an impressive return to the top flight of French football and their late-season fireworks display should continue at Rennes this weekend.

The Parisians eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup in January and their last six Ligue 1 results include handsome wins over Le Havre (3-2), Monaco (4-1), Metz (3-1) and Brest (4-0).

Hosts Rennes are also finishing the season well so over 3.5 goals looks a good bet at odds-against.

They lost 4-2 away to third-placed Lyon last weekend but had won eight of their previous ten matches and striker Esteban Lepaul is the top scorer in the division.

Rennes's last five league matches featured 11, 11, ten, 13 and 14 shots on target and in-form Paris FC are unlikely to park the bus on their trip to Brittany.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

The Early Bird banker

Roma to beat Parma 3-5 general

Resurgent Roma have won four of their last six Serie A games to nil and can boost their Champions League qualification hopes with victory in Parma.

Weekend longshot

No goalscorer in Sevilla vs Espanyol 15-2 with bet365

A cagey La Liga contest is expected when struggling Sevilla host Espanyol, who have scored only once in their last five matches.

The Early Bird acca

Liverpool 17-20

Manchester United 10-11

Roma 3-5

Mainz 3-4

£1 accumulator returns £9.89 with Coral and Ladbrokes

Both Teams To Score Treble

Middlesbrough vs Southampton 4-5

Burnley vs Aston Villa 3-4

Metz vs Lorient 8-13

£1 accumulator returns £5.10 with Hills

Read more from our football experts:

Championship playoffs: Slick Saints are undoubtedly the team to beat

League One playoffs: Bolton can make it third time lucky in bid for promotion

League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season

Hull vs Millwall predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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